Two women charged in stolen goods case

ROCKINGHAM — Two women have been charged with possessing over $3,000 in stolen goods.

Nolanda Lee Culley, 31, of McDuffie Drive in Hamlet and Kaylee Nicole Culley, 17, of Rockingham were allegedly found in possession of six flat screen TVs, an LG sound bar, a Samsung tablet, a collection of men’s and women’s shoes and jewelry, collector’s coins and two Michael Kors watches, which have a total estimated value of $3,771, according to warrants for their arrest.

Kaylee Culley was also allegedly found in possession of 302 Xanax pills, warrants show. She was charged as a juvenile.

The pair were arrested on Feb. 15.

Kaylee Culley is charged with one felony count each of possession of stolen goods and possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, and she is held at the Richmond County Jail under a $20,000 secure bond. Nolanda Culley is charged with one felony count of possession of stolen goods, and is held under a $10,000 secure bond.

Both are scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 28.

Records with the N.C. Department of Public Safety show that neither woman has been incarcerated in North Carolina. However, records show Nolanda Culley was convicted of a Level 2 DWI in December 2011, for which she was sentenced to probation.

By Gavin Stone Staff Writer

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2674 or [email protected]

