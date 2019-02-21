Tree blooms despite gloom in East Rockingham

Gavin Stone | Daily Journal The owner of the property the tree sits on said it was there when he moved in and he tried to cut it down but it bloomed anyway. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal The owner of the property the tree sits on said it was there when he moved in and he tried to cut it down but it bloomed anyway. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal This tree, apparently a dogwood, was found blooming on a property on Lakeview Trail in East Rockingham. The owner, who asked not to be named, said the tree bloomed in the last week, despite his previous efforts to cut it down when he moved in. “It just took on a life of it’s own,” he said. The tree is bright burst of spring in the gloomy winter weather Richmond County has seen of late. We think it’s a dogwood tree, based on the small pink petals growing from the center. Are we correct? If you believe it’s another species, send an email to Gavin Stone at Gavin Stone | Daily Journal This tree, apparently a dogwood, was found blooming on a property on Lakeview Trail in East Rockingham. The owner, who asked not to be named, said the tree bloomed in the last week, despite his previous efforts to cut it down when he moved in. “It just took on a life of it’s own,” he said. The tree is bright burst of spring in the gloomy winter weather Richmond County has seen of late. We think it’s a dogwood tree, based on the small pink petals growing from the center. Are we correct? If you believe it’s another species, send an email to Gavin Stone at [email protected]

This tree, apparently a dogwood, was found blooming on a property on Lakeview Trail in East Rockingham. The owner, who asked not to be named, said the tree bloomed in the last week, despite his previous efforts to cut it down when he moved in. “It just took on a life of it’s own,” he said. The tree is bright burst of spring in the gloomy winter weather Richmond County has seen of late. We think it’s a dogwood tree, based on the small pink petals growing from the center. Are we correct? If you believe it’s another species, send an email to Gavin Stone at [email protected]