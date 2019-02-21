RCC board of trustees approves employee bonus

Electric Lineman course graduate Alden Morrison talked with RCC employees about his time in the course. Morrison said he will start his new job at MasTec in March. Electric Lineman course graduate Alden Morrison talked with RCC employees about his time in the course. Morrison said he will start his new job at MasTec in March. Electric Lineman course graduate Alden Morrison talked with RCC employees about his time in the course. Morrison said he will start his new job at MasTec in March. Electric Lineman course graduate Alden Morrison talked with RCC employees about his time in the course. Morrison said he will start his new job at MasTec in March. McInnis McInnis McInnis McInnis

HAMLET — Full-time Richmond Community College (RCC) employees will receive a little extra in their February paychecks because of approval of RCC’s board of trustees on how they want to use their performance funding.

RCC President William McInnis announced that full-time employees hired before July 1, 2018, will receive a $250 one-time bonus and full-time employees hired prior to Jan. 1, 2015 will receive a $1,000 bonus.

“We ask a lot of things of you all, but we appreciate it,” McInnis said to the college’s employees. “It’s because of all the hard work, dedication and team work that pays off for our students and for all of us.”

McInnis said they received $198,000 for progress in student success from the State Board of North Carolina. Performance-based funding is determined on seven measures: Basic Skills Student Progress, Student Success Rate in College-Level English Courses, Student Success Rate in College-Level Math Courses, First Year Progression, Curriculum Student Completion, Licensure and Certification Passing Rate and College Transfer Performance.

According to the North Carolina Community Colleges, the Performance Measures for Student Success Report is the North Carolina Community College System’s major accountability document. The annual performance report is based on data compiled during the previous year and serves to inform colleges and the public on the performance of the 58 community colleges in North Carolina.

“We are very proud of the college-wide retention and recruitment efforts of our employees,” said Sheri Dunn-Ramsay, associate vice president of Marketing and Strategic Planning in an email. “RichmondCC has a 5.7 percent increase in enrollment and a 3.7 percent increase in FTE this spring semester, while this is not the case at some of the other community colleges.”

Employees gasped as the bonuses were announced and cheered for their peers. All employees said they were appreciative of the recognition from the board.

“It was a pleasant surprise,” said math teacher Michelle Chappell.

“It’s nice to work with people who value you,” added Holli Brown, math teacher.

English teacher Lara Nosser said she was also shocked by the announcement but extremely pleased.

“We’re very appreciative being recognized by the board,” she said.

McInnis said the board of trustees have a lot of flexibility with how they choose to use their performance funding and felt that they were in a good spot this year to invest it back into their employees.

In addition to the bonus announcement, McInnis shared with employees other news that he felt was equally as good, including expanding their partnerships with Richmond County Schools and programs that are succeeding inside and outside the campus.

“You all are the cooks that make it all work,” said McInnis.

Alden Morrison gave a brief speech on the Electric Lineman course and how he has a job lined up in March with MasTec. He said he was thankful for the course, his instructors Scott Caulder, Garry Veach and Joey Keane, and the friends he made during the class.

“We went from a group who barely talked to each other to always asking where we were going to get lunch,” said Morrison. “We still keep in touch with each other.”

By Jasmine Hager Staff Writer

Reach Jasmine Hager at 910-817-2675 or [email protected]

