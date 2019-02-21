Warrants: Hamlet man stole $9,000 in vehicles, equipment

Bennett Bennett Bennett Bennett

ROCKINGHAM — A Hamlet man has been charged in stealing over $9,000 worth of vehicles and equipment from the same victim and attempting to sell some of it.

Jermaine Rosheen Bennett, 28, of Green Acres Drive, allegedly stole 300 bales of pine straw worth $825, a 1994 Dodge truck worth $1,000, a 1989 Ford truck worth $4,000, a tractor worth $3,000 and two riding lawn mowers worth $100 each, according to warrants for his arrest.

These items, in addition to a metal hay bailer worth $100, were all reported stolen from the same person, warrants show. Bennett allegedly obtained $1,344.40 from a recycling facility by turning in a number of the items. The warrants show that these offenses took place between Jan. 22 and Feb. 6.

Bennett was arrested on Feb. 17.

Bennett is charged with four felony counts of obtaining property under false pretenses, two felony counts of larceny of a motor vehicle, one felony count each of larceny and larceny of pine straw, and three misdemeanor counts of larceny.

He is held at the Richmond County Jail under a $15,000 secure bond. Bennett is scheduled to appear in court on March 7.

Records with the N.C. Department of Public Safety show that Bennett has no prior convictions in North Carolina.

By Gavin Stone Staff Writer

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2674 or [email protected]

