Samaritan Colony’s women’s treatment facility to be a ‘reality’

Constance Pearson Constance Pearson Harold Pearson Harold Pearson Contributed photo This digital rendering shows the facade of the future Samaritan Women’s Recovery Center. Contributed photo This digital rendering shows the facade of the future Samaritan Women’s Recovery Center.

ROCKINGHAM — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has granted the certificate of need to Samaritan Colony to build its 14-bed chemical dependency treatment facility for women, which is planned to open in July 2020.

The new facility will be built adjacent to the current men’s facility on Samaritan Drive off U.S. 220 North. The women’s center will be the first of its kind for Richmond County and will fill a major need in the area as the next closest inpatient treatment facility for women is Path of Hope in Lexington, roughly an hour and a half north of Rockingham.

“Now we know it will be a reality,” said Harold Pearson, a clinician with Samaritan Colony who runs the men’s facility.

He told the Daily Journal in November 2017, when Samaritan first petitioned the state for a new facility, that women in Richmond County who suffer from substance addiction end up in jail more often than not due to lack of access to the proper care.

“They get detoxed and go right back into the environment they came from,” Pearson said at the time.

Constance Pearson, who is spearheading the new facility, said that so far they have raised $1,620,000 of the $3 million needed to build the 10,000 square foot facility. They plan to break ground in May and to start providing care in July 2020.

The women’s center will be a 28-day residential facility that will not turn away patients solely due to lack of ability to pay for treatment. The staff will be trained to provide treatment that recognizes sex and gender differences, understands the types of trauma women sometimes face, and provide added support and evidence-based treatment for women with multiple mental health needs, according to Constance Pearson.

The center will focus on serving patients from the Anson, Guilford, Harnett, Hoke, Lee, Montgomery, Moore, Randolph and Richmond counties.

Constance Pearson said the new building will be surrounded by trees in order to avoid “distractions” and the men’s center will not be visible from the women’s.

“One of the things that’s most important is having as many windows as we can because we have a great view here,” said Constance Pearson in August. “I think nature can be very healing. When you first get out of detox, you’re in kind of a fog.”

The Pearsons hope to build a nature trail around the 23-acre Samaritan Colony property.

Constance Pearson https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/web1_Constance.jpg Constance Pearson Harold Pearson https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/web1_Harold.jpg Harold Pearson Contributed photo This digital rendering shows the facade of the future Samaritan Women’s Recovery Center. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/web1_samaritan3.jpg Contributed photo This digital rendering shows the facade of the future Samaritan Women’s Recovery Center.

By Gavin Stone Staff Writer

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2674 or [email protected]

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2674 or [email protected]