Man volunteers to pick up trash in Dobbins Heights, county

DOBBINS HEIGHTS — A young Dobbins Heights resident has taken it upon himself to clean the town after growing frustrated with what he saw as poor trash pickup from staff and a lack of action by other community members.

Tyler York started from Perry Street and over the last month or so has worked his way down from the Dobbins Heights Community Park to the Circle B station at the end of Earle Franklin Drive picking up trash and tree limbs and raking up leaves, creating a noticeable difference, though he says trash tends to reappear by the following day.

Since Jan. 27, York, 23, has logged 30-and-a-half hours of volunteer work with the Town of Dobbins Heights picking up trash, according to Town Clerk Regina Hamilton. He has since spread his cleaning efforts down to Walmart and into Rockingham, where he’s cleaned up the blacktop across from Biscuitville (hidden from the road), and picks trash up wherever he sees it in Hamlet as well, though he’s not officially counting these hours towards his total.

“It’s a healing process,” said York, a Dobbins Heights native, of what cleaning the often years-old trash does for him mentally and emotionally. “You’ve got to put the time in if you want it to look better.”

Despite not having a car, working part time and being on the verge of homelessness living in a shack on his family’s property without running water or heat, York cleans nearly every day. He said when he wakes up or gets off work, he often goes right back to cleaning the streets.

York has purchased a trash picker, rake and broom and picks up trash bags from the Town Hall. He leaves baskets with trash bags in them near places where he knows people like to hang out to make it easier for people to throw the trash away. When he encounters trash that is too big for a bag, like toilets, mattresses and chunks of dilapidated structures, he will pull it closer to the sidewalk or the side of the road so it is within the town’s range to pick up.

When he encounters an area with so much trash that he doesn’t know where to start, he uses what he calls “The Cleanup Way,” which means throwing out his usually organized process and just doing what comes first.

“I know there’s bigger cities that have people on top of this,” York said, gesturing to the limbs piled on a corner in Dobbins Heights. “I know our city — we’re way better than trash being dumped on the ground.”

He keeps track of all the work he does in two notebooks, videos some areas that are particularly bad for littering and shares lost and found items on Facebook. He also makes note of litter bugs and the comings and goings of Dobbins Heights’ three maintenance staff workers, who he said are “not keeping the city as clean as they should be.”

“I’m doing it more for my own benefit because of what I want to see than because of what the town is not doing,” York said.

York said he’s open to working for the town, though Hamilton said York has not officially applied for a job.

Mayor Pro Tem Tyre Holloway was the first of town leadership to notice York working, and decided to speak to him one evening. He said he asked why he was doing it, and York replied, “I’m doing it for the community because it needs to be done.” Holloway recognized York at the town’s recent Town Council meeting.

“I think it’s great work,” Holloway said. “That’s what I call initiative.”

Mayor Antonio Blue said he’s seen a noticeable difference in the cleanliness of Dobbins Heights’ streets since York started working.

“He’s doing a phenomenal job and if more citizens in Richmond County would take that initiative or model themselves after him, Richmond County would be a cleaner place to live,” Blue said.

York said that while he works, he often sees people engaging in behaviors that are now in his past and he makes a point to talk to them, asking them about their day. Several people have taken up cleaning their own yards as they see York working, and several young people have joined him for a few hours here and there.

He said people often assume he’s doing court-ordered community service and are shocked to learn that he’s doing this work willingly.

“When you’re volunteering for the greater good, you’ll do more work than if you were getting a paycheck,” York said.

On Tuesday, York noted three times that the maintenance staff drove by with their truck appearing empty while there was trash on the side of the road that required a truck to transport. York is limited to walking or riding his bike. He said that staff has promised to pick up his bags when he leaves them on the road, but the bags are often left sitting for days at a time, forcing him to bring them back to his property, where he hopes to be able to take it to a dump soon.

On whether the town’s maintenance staff are picking up York’s bags, Blue said that “if they know where the bags are, they’ll pick them up.”

Holloway acknowledged that maintenance staff has gotten behind in cleaning since hurricanes Florence and Michael, in part due to engine and tire repairs on one of their trucks and repairs to a dump truck that began at the end of the year.

“My guys are getting back up to speed now, they’re trying,” Holloway said. “I understand (York’s) frustration because I share it, but we’re limited by what our workers can do in the course of a day.”

By Gavin Stone Staff Writer

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2674 or [email protected]

