Candle making in Hamlet brightens a gloomy day

Sue Graham steadily poured her soy wax into a provided jar. Before the class, participants voted on which scents they wanted to use in the soy wax. Apple cinnamon, cinnamon, lavender and cucumber melon were the winning scents. Sue Graham steadily poured her soy wax into a provided jar. Before the class, participants voted on which scents they wanted to use in the soy wax. Apple cinnamon, cinnamon, lavender and cucumber melon were the winning scents. Twenty adults gathered in a classroom at the Hamlet Library for a candle making class Tuesday afternoon. Library Assistant Belinda Norton taught the class alongside Supervisor Carmella Johnson. Twenty adults gathered in a classroom at the Hamlet Library for a candle making class Tuesday afternoon. Library Assistant Belinda Norton taught the class alongside Supervisor Carmella Johnson.

HAMLET — Despite the cold weather outside, the warm smells of cinnamon, apple cinnamon, lavender and cucumber melon wafted inside the Hamlet Library classroom Tuesday afternoon. Twenty participants made three different candles — one soy and two gel — scented with different oils and decorated with jewels and color dyes.

Participant Sue Graham said it was her first time making candles and said the Coca-Cola inspired candle was her favorite.

“It’s wonderful that the Friends of the Library funds this,” said Graham. “This was really fun.”

Library Assistant Belinda Norton said with the funds from the Friends of the Library and donations, they’re able to fund their summer reading program and other special programming — like the candle making class and cake decorating class — at the library.

Norton said her mom got her started with crafts when she was younger and she’s been doing them since. In addition to candle making, Norton also decorates cakes and knits.

“I like to teach crafts,” said Norton. “It’s a dying art and if we don’t teach kids now, they might not learn. It’s nice to know how to do something.”

Throughout the class, Norton gave the adults different tips from how to clean out their containers, how to remove dye from their fingers and the best way to remove soy wax versus gel.

“I love candle making,” she told the class. Norton held up several candles staff made previously, including a candy corn inspired candle, a margarita inspired candle and some filled with sequins.

Mya Cross said Tuesday’s class was also her first time making candles. She said she’d be willing to give them a try at home.

“If the product isn’t expensive, I’ll give it a try,” said Cross. “I’m always burning candles, so I can just re-use the jars.”

Supervisor Carmella Johnson agreed with Cross that she also thought candle making would be an expensive hobby, but recognized that it could save money in the long run.

“Belinda talked about it (candle making) a lot and I got hooked,” said Johnson. “I hope they see how easy it was and that it really is relaxing. I hope they have that same kind of love.”

Sue Graham steadily poured her soy wax into a provided jar. Before the class, participants voted on which scents they wanted to use in the soy wax. Apple cinnamon, cinnamon, lavender and cucumber melon were the winning scents. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/web1_candle_color.jpg Sue Graham steadily poured her soy wax into a provided jar. Before the class, participants voted on which scents they wanted to use in the soy wax. Apple cinnamon, cinnamon, lavender and cucumber melon were the winning scents. Jasmine Hager | Daily Journal Twenty adults gathered in a classroom at the Hamlet Library for a candle making class Tuesday afternoon. Library Assistant Belinda Norton taught the class alongside Supervisor Carmella Johnson. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/web1_candle2_color.jpg Twenty adults gathered in a classroom at the Hamlet Library for a candle making class Tuesday afternoon. Library Assistant Belinda Norton taught the class alongside Supervisor Carmella Johnson. Jasmine Hager | Daily Journal

By Jasmine Hager Staff Writer

Reach Jasmine Hager at 910-817-2675 or [email protected]

Reach Jasmine Hager at 910-817-2675 or [email protected]