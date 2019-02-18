New job training course begins at Place of Grace

Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Alicia Krout, instructor for the job preparation course on Place of Grace’s campus, holds the card she gives participants who do something that would get them fired from a job, such as being late, falling asleep, being on their phone when they shouldn’t or going to the bathroom for a longer time than is reasonable. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Alicia Krout, instructor for the job preparation course on Place of Grace’s campus, holds the card she gives participants who do something that would get them fired from a job, such as being late, falling asleep, being on their phone when they shouldn’t or going to the bathroom for a longer time than is reasonable. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Place of Grace Rescue Mission residents start the paperwork needed to complete the 20-hour job preparation course in the new computer lab on the Place of Grace campus with the help of Alicia Krout, standing, an instructor at RCC. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Place of Grace Rescue Mission residents start the paperwork needed to complete the 20-hour job preparation course in the new computer lab on the Place of Grace campus with the help of Alicia Krout, standing, an instructor at RCC.

ROCKINGHAM — The residents at the Place of Grace Rescue Mission attended the first day of Richmond Community College’s job preparation course now offered in Place of Grace’s new computer lab on Monday.

The 20-hour course will train the residents in how to find, apply for and maintain a job. Upon completion, they will receive certificates in Ready, Set, Work, which is required for employment at Plastek and ITG in Richmond County, the FCC and Service Thread in Scotland County, and the Smithfield Processing Plant in Tar Heel.

They will also complete their resumes, cover letters, compile references and will also have the option to take a written test to become eligible for fork lift training and to complete the WorkKeys test, which is preferred or required by many companies outside of the five who require Ready, Set, Work certificates. The course also offers basic safety training for industrial jobs.

If a person is hired due to the Ready, Set, Work certificate, they will automatically be permanent employees, jumping the 90-day trial period. The course at Place of Grace is offered free and is open to the community and people of all ages. The course is held from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday at 252 School St.

“It’s where hope comes alive,” Pastor Ernie Walters said of the course. “Some people talk in terms of ‘someday,’ we’re talking in terms of ‘today.’”

The instructor for the course, Alicia Krout, who teaches the same course at RCC, along with leadership courses and has degrees in public relations and psychology, said one of the reasons completion of the course is valued by employers is because it shows that an applicant can come to class and follow instructions.

Many of the 11 participants in the first day of the course said they had decades of experience in trades or in other jobs, but found themselves out of work for a variety of reasons. Apart from other barriers to applying for a job like transportation and access to a computer, Krout said many otherwise qualified applicants hurt themselves in the interview process by not being prepared for basic questions like “tell me about yourself,” and instead of talking about their work history will launch into personal details that aren’t relevant.

This, along with other what Krout called “red flags” in interviews like not making eye contact when speaking will be addressed in the final day of class when students interview each other, which allows them to see the job interview from the other side. She said they will also talk about working well with others, dealing with stress, overcoming being fired, how to stay motivated when they don’t receive a call back after an interview, and how to present negative information such as a criminal history.

“If you don’t have anybody to tell you these things, even if you’re college educated you can still make the same mistakes,” Krout said.

After an ice-breaking game, Krout went around the room asking about everyone’s work history. A man who went by the name “Matlock” listed off an extensive work history in mechanical positions, including certification in using a fork lift and a Bobcat, but Krout thought his enthusiasm didn’t match his talent.

“You’ve got skills, Matlock!” she said, imploring him to sell it more.

Krout recounted a story of helping a woman who was a bus driver and wanted another job, but didn’t know what to say when asked what skills she had. Krout pointed out to her that by being a bus driver she was trusted with children, which could be described as her being “dependable” on a resume or in an interview.

“Often times people have a hard time stating their skills,” Krout said, adding that they will also leave questions of what responsibilities they had on previous jobs blank. “They do it daily so they don’t think it’s important.”

Jesse Grant, 29, of Rockingham said he recently lost his job and is now trying to find a job in textiles through the course.

“I’m just trying to get back on my feet,” Grant said.

For Billy Hunt, 41, who hasn’t been able to work full-time in nine years because of a disability, the course is a path to gainful employment.

“There’s a lot of great guys here who come (to the Rescue Mission) because they’re down on their luck,” Hunt said. “(Place of Grace) is trying to give them a way out of hopelessness.”

RCC and Place of Grace partner

By Gavin Stone Staff Writer

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2674 or [email protected]

