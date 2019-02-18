Hamlet native Seaman hired as new musuem director

Seaman Seaman

HAMLET — Jennifer Seaman said before she was 4, she could name all the cars on a train. She said some of her first words were words like “engine” and “box car.”

Seaman was born and raised in Richmond County and is a native of Hamlet. She said she grew up in a family that worked on railroads and has memories of her grandad taking her to ride on cabooses when she was younger.

On Friday, City Manager Jonathan Blanton announced that Seaman was hired as the City’s Museum Director/Downtown Coordinator. In this position, Seaman will initiate and promote programs to improve, preserve and enhance the Hamlet Depot Museum Complex and downtown area. Some of her responsibilities include: selecting, obtaining and displaying items in the museum spaces, coordinating public education programs and workshops, leading fundraising campaigns, and communicating with public and elected appointed boards, including the Hamlet Depot Museum Board and the Hamlet Business Development Association.

Seaman said the position has come full circle for her from growing up around railroads to now working at the musuem.

“It makes me proud to be part of the railroad history,” said Seaman. “I’m proud to be home and I look forward to working with everyone in the community and bringing forward great ideas into the museum that people will enjoy.”

Blanton posted the job opening in December and said they received around 30 applications for the position that they narrowed down to 10. Blanton said he was fortunate for the interest and applications they received and felt that the depot would have been in good hands no matter the decision.

“Jennifer’s background was a plus,” he said. “And her ties to Hamlet and family ties were taken into consideration. She’s really good with people and I think she’ll do a good job.”

Seaman has a background in marketing, advertising and photography. She said she’s been an artist and photographer her whole life and feels that the arts are very important. She wants to host some community events to generate more artwork for children in the visitor’s center and museums.

“Getting young children involved now might spark an interest later, or a new hobby, or a new talent that they didn’t know they had,” said Seaman.

She doesn’t have any concrete plans, since her first day on the job was Monday and she’s still getting used to everything, but Seaman said she has a few ideas up her sleeve, including an art gallery or a contest for kids to create a logo that could be on display during the Christmas parade or on a booklet.

“I want to use their talents to showcase why they love downtown Hamlet,” said Seaman. “I want to get more community involvement and evolve into a place we can all be a part of. This is our town and we should know what our heritage is and celebrate it.”

Seaman can be reached at the Hamlet Visitor’s Center Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. or at 910-582-0603.

Seaman https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/web1_seaman_color.jpg Seaman

Seaman said position has come “full circle”

By Jasmine Hager Staff Writer

Reach Jasmine Hager at 910-817-2675 or [email protected]

Reach Jasmine Hager at 910-817-2675 or [email protected]