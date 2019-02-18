All female group spreads ‘Positive Vibes Only’

On Nov. 17, 2018, Positive Vibes Only hosted their first community Sip and Paint event. The women said the event was a hit and that they are looking forward to hosting another. Back in January, they held a Martin Luther King Jr. paint class for kids. On Nov. 17, 2018, Positive Vibes Only hosted their first community Sip and Paint event. The women said the event was a hit and that they are looking forward to hosting another. Back in January, they held a Martin Luther King Jr. paint class for kids. On Nov. 17, 2018, Positive Vibes Only hosted their first community Sip and Paint event. The women said the event was a hit and that they are looking forward to hosting another. Back in January, they held a Martin Luther King Jr. paint class for kids. On Nov. 17, 2018, Positive Vibes Only hosted their first community Sip and Paint event. The women said the event was a hit and that they are looking forward to hosting another. Back in January, they held a Martin Luther King Jr. paint class for kids. Positive Vibes Only consists of member Salina Bright, Jaquana McKay, Tomeka Wall, Quintana Gales, Mercedees Jackson and Kayla Fletcher. Fletcher founded the sisterhood back in February 2018. Positive Vibes Only consists of member Salina Bright, Jaquana McKay, Tomeka Wall, Quintana Gales, Mercedees Jackson and Kayla Fletcher. Fletcher founded the sisterhood back in February 2018. Positive Vibes Only consists of member Salina Bright, Jaquana McKay, Tomeka Wall, Quintana Gales, Mercedees Jackson and Kayla Fletcher. Fletcher founded the sisterhood back in February 2018. Positive Vibes Only consists of member Salina Bright, Jaquana McKay, Tomeka Wall, Quintana Gales, Mercedees Jackson and Kayla Fletcher. Fletcher founded the sisterhood back in February 2018.

ROCKINGHAM — Growth is the process of increasing in size or the process of developing physically, mentally or spiritually, according to Oxford Dictionaries.

And for the group Positive Vibes Only, the focus is to watch each other grow in the mental and spiritual sense of the word.

Back in February 2018, Kayla Fletcher said she wanted to create a “sisterhood” — a small, friendly group of women that would get together to do things with themselves, their children and the community.

Shortly afterward, Fletcher, founder of Positive Vibes Only, along with her friends Salina Bright, Mercedees Jackson, Quintana Gales, Tomeka Wall and Jaquana McKay, now get together when they can to talk and hang out with each other.

“Kayla said the name one day (Positive Vibes Only) and it stuck,” said Gales.

Bright said the goal of the group is to take the positive vibes in themselves and put it back into the community. Their first community event was a Sip and Paint in November, which they said was a success. They also hosted a paint class for kids on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Bright said they’re in the works of hosting an Easter egg hunt sometime in April.

“The community can hop on the wave, support and ride the energy,” said Bright.

In addition to the community events, the group is looking into starting mentorships with young women. Wall said she’s talked with Richmond Senior High School Assistant Principal Alan Parker to mentor the girls in the school’s Positive Vibes Only group. Neither group knew the other existed until Parker saw one of their events posted on social media.

“It would be a privilege for us,” said Bright. “If we had ourselves as mentors when we were younger, that would have been good.”

And along with wanting to mentor young girls in the county and watch them grow, the group said that they’ve noticed themselves grow throughout their time with each other.

Bright said that each of the women lean and support each other whenever someone is in need of someone to talk to.

“If we need our sister, we’ll call each other up,” said Bright.

Gales said for her personally, being in the group has been a new beginning for her. She said all the girls come from different paths and have their own friend groups outside Positive Vibes Only, but they’ve all been able to grow with each other and in their personal relationships.

“This group showed me who I needed to be,” said Gales. “We get together, talk about our problems and we pray about them.”

Wall said outside of the group, all six of them have jobs, go to school and have their own kids. But their time in the group has helped pushed issues that they might have put on hold had they not been in the group.

“We don’t want people to think that we’re positive all the time,” said Wall. “We still struggle.”

“We’re still human,” added Jackson.

“This was a connection made to happen,” said Wall. “We want people to ride our wave and feel our positivity. Growth is Number One for us in what we deal with personally.”

On Nov. 17, 2018, Positive Vibes Only hosted their first community Sip and Paint event. The women said the event was a hit and that they are looking forward to hosting another. Back in January, they held a Martin Luther King Jr. paint class for kids.

Positive Vibes Only consists of member Salina Bright, Jaquana McKay, Tomeka Wall, Quintana Gales, Mercedees Jackson and Kayla Fletcher. Fletcher founded the sisterhood back in February 2018.

By Jasmine Hager Staff Writer

Reach Jasmine Hager at 910-817-2675 or [email protected]

