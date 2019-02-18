Richmond County sheriff’s office dispatch to move to 911 center

File photo The newly-minted Emergency Services Complex will house all four dispatch centers in Richmond County. File photo The newly-minted Emergency Services Complex will house all four dispatch centers in Richmond County. File photo The newly-minted Emergency Services Complex will house all four dispatch centers in Richmond County. File photo The newly-minted Emergency Services Complex will house all four dispatch centers in Richmond County.

ROCKINGHAM – Beginning on the morning of Feb. 24th, Emergency Services will take the last step in the process to merge all four dispatch centers into a single dispatch point at the newly-minted Emergency Services Complex.

Today, if you dial 9-1-1, the call will go to the Richmond County Emergency Services facility, officials said in a press release. If your emergency requires a response from fire or you need an ambulance, your call will be processed and dispatched by the 9-1-1 center. If you dial 9-1-1 and your emergency require a law enforcement officer, the 9-1-1 center will validate your location where the incident occurred and you will be transferred to the appropriate law enforcement agency’s dispatch center for processing and the dispatching of a unit.

What does this mean for citizens of Richmond County?

You should see little actual change in how to report a crime or the dispatching of a deputy. On this morning, the dispatcher for the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office will begin working with Richmond County Emergency Services and together, begin to take calls from citizens at one location.

What changes does this bring to the citizens?

“Better efficiencies of processing calls and everyone working together to meet the needs of our citizens and reduce redundancies,” officials said. Another change is office hours of the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office. While officers are on duty 24 hours a day 7 days a week, the main office is only open Monday through Friday 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. for administrative purposes.

Regardless, if you need an officer or assistance, please call 9-1-1 instead of the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office’s previously published telephone number. If you have any questions, you can contact Donna Wright, Director of Emergency Services at 910- 997-8238.

