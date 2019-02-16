Women’s conference in Richmnd County tackles trauma, how to deal

Cassidy Cassidy Dewitt Dewitt Ellerbe Ellerbe McNair McNair

HAMLET — From Feb. 21 – 23, First Baptist Church and Wayman Chapel Faith Center in Hamlet will be hosting a Women’s Conference themed “The Aftermath of War: I Survived.”

“Some people go into war and they don’t make it out,” said the Rev. Michelle Ellerbe, who will be the host. “But there’s that one story of someone that survived. From all the chaos and rubble around them, they survived. The aftermath is to say that we survived and we’re still standing. It’s time to change your mentality and tell your story.”

Ellerbe will be among several other guest speakers, including Pastor Shannon Dewitt from Charlotte, Pastor Na-Jean Parker from Fayetteville, Pastor Wanda Cassidy from Cheraw, South Carolina and Apostle Karen McNair from Spring Lake. Ellerbe said the conference will cover several topics, including stories of women who’ve dealt with cancer diagnosis, mental illnesses, spiritual oppression, domestic violence and other life experiences. Ellerbe said the conference is an opportunity for women to know the tools to help deal with everyday life.

“It’s important to understand that we are all dealing with something from our past or something in our future,” said Ellerbe. “So the goal is to equip ourselves with the proper tools so that when we are faced with those challenges, we know how to handle ourselves.”

And the conference isn’t just for women. Ellerbe said men are also invited to attend to be equipped with tools to help their loved ones deal with traumatic experiences.

“If men come and hear the issues we’re facing, they’ll know how to help,” said Ellerbe.

Ellerbe said she thanks Pastor Robert Richardson with First Baptist Church for letting them use their church for the first two days of the conference. She said they host at different churches as a way to give back to the church’s women’s ministry.

They will also be collecting money for six families who were affected by the government shutdown through “It Takes A Village.” Ellerbe said there will be a box set up for the donations.

Ellerbe said she’s looking forward to hearing the different testimonials of those who come out during the conference and hear a nugget of information that will push them to speak out.

“I want people to know that they are not a victim of circumstance,” said Ellerbe. “I want people to say ‘I’m here and you spoke a word that I needed to hear.’ I’m looking for life-changing experiences.”

On Feb. 21 and 22, the conference will be held at First Baptist Church at 329 West Avenue, Hamlet. Pastor Shannon Dewitt will speak on Feb. 21 at 7:30 p.m. and Pastor Na-Jean Parker will speak at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 22.

Starting at 10 a.m., Feb. 23, Pastor Wanda Cassidy will be speaking at Wayman Chapel Faith Center at 461 Ghio Road, Hamlet and Apostle Karen McNair will speak at 1 p.m.

The conference is free and Ellerbe invites everyone to attend and “to come with expectations that you will hear something that will empower you to live a better life.”

By Jasmine Hager Staff Writer

Reach Jasmine Hager at 910-817-2675 or [email protected]

