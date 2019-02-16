K-9 Edy retires from Hamlet PD

Contributed photo K-9 Officer Greg Stone is all smiles with his partner and best friend K-9 Edy. After several years with the Hamlet Police Department, Edy is retiring and will be spending his days relaxing at home with Stone. Contributed photo K-9 Officer Greg Stone is all smiles with his partner and best friend K-9 Edy. After several years with the Hamlet Police Department, Edy is retiring and will be spending his days relaxing at home with Stone. Contributed photo K-9 Officer Greg Stone is all smiles with his partner and best friend K-9 Edy. After several years with the Hamlet Police Department, Edy is retiring and will be spending his days relaxing at home with Stone. Contributed photo K-9 Officer Greg Stone is all smiles with his partner and best friend K-9 Edy. After several years with the Hamlet Police Department, Edy is retiring and will be spending his days relaxing at home with Stone. File photo Hamlet Police officer Chad Haywood, K-9 Edy and handler Greg Stone pose with a cache of cocaine, pot and cash following a traffic stop. File photo Hamlet Police officer Chad Haywood, K-9 Edy and handler Greg Stone pose with a cache of cocaine, pot and cash following a traffic stop. File photo In 2017, K-9 Officer Greg Stone took over training Edy the police dog after another officer left the Hamlet Police Department. File photo In 2017, K-9 Officer Greg Stone took over training Edy the police dog after another officer left the Hamlet Police Department.

ROCKINGHAM — After approximately eight years with the Hamlet Police Department, K-9 Edy will be spending his days in retirement with his handler, K-9 Officer Greg Stone.

And although they’ve only spent a year and a half together, Stone considers 9-year-old Edy his second child.

“I’ve really enjoyed having him at work,” said Stone. “And at home, he’s very protective over my daughter as well. We have a really strong bond together, and we work well together.”

Stone said Edy came from K2, a canine training facility. He was originally trained to be used as a military bomb sniffing dog, but due to some medical issues, he was switched over to the police side.

“He’s a big shepherd,” said Stone. “He’s a real sweet dog and very passive. He loves attention and he’s a big goof ball. He’s a big baby.”

But Edy also knows when it’s time for work. Stone said after they were certified together, they had a big bust of marijuana and cocaine. In March 2018, Edy reportedly found 4 grams of cocaine, 214 grams of cut marijuana and 24 grams of “dab,” a waxy marijuana concentrate, during a traffic stop.

Hamlet Police Chief Scott Waters said Edy might be gone, but he’s always welcome to stop by the station.

“He’s been a very important part of the family,” said Waters. “Edy has been very successful and just because he’s retired, he’s still part of the family.”

Waters said he and Stone would sign papers on Saturday to officially retire Edy and send him home with Stone. Waters said it costs $1 to retire Edy to Stone, but said he’s happy to be able to turn Edy over to his handler.

Stone will now work with K-9 Rudy, who also lives with him. Waters said Edy and Rudy will continue to communicate about what’s going on.

“He’ll still be able to keep up,” said Waters.

Stone said he wished he could have spent more time on the job with Edy, but he’s ready to show him how good retirement can be.

“His body is starting to give, but his heart is still in it,” said Stone. “He still wants to go to work, but I’m trying to show him a good retirement life.”

By Jasmine Hager Staff Writer

Reach Jasmine Hager at 910-817-2675 or [email protected]

