Commisioner Bostic looking to change the narrative of Richmond County

ROCKINGHAM — Tavares Bostic doesn’t have time for distractions.

Discussing the recent viral post in the “One mans junk richmond county nc” Facebook group last month that devolved into a viscous racial back-and-forth and led to a heated protest in Harrington Square in downtown Rockingham, Bostic snatched up a copy of the 2018 State of the County Health Report — mimicking the way his grandfather used to hold his newspaper — and read off the startling statistics in diabetes, teen pregnancy and preterm births, which show that Richmond County rates are far higher than the state average.

“I personally refuse to subscribe to distractions and I encourage others who have the same goal in mind of putting Richmond County in a better place (to do the same),” Bostic said. “I will not and refuse to subscribe to distraction for the sake of distraction that leads to destruction that leads to nothingness.”

The health report showed that the pregnancy rate among black females between the ages of 15 and 19 is at 64.1 percent, compared with the state average of 36.8 percent in that same demographic, and showed that Richmond County’s pregnancy rate among white females that age is at 37.4 percent, also significantly higher than the state average of 17.6 percent.

In diabetes, Richmond County has roughly the same rates of the disease as the state average, but 54.8 percent of diabetics in Richmond County die from the disease compared to 22.2 percent on average across the state. For preterm births, which cause complications that contribute to infant death and life-long health problems in survivors, Richmond County received an “F” grade, with 15.5 percent of births being preterm.

Bostic outlined these findings in his most recent “Commissioner’s Corner,” his Facebook Live series where he shares information presented at the monthly Board of Commissioners meeting. In these informal digital seminars, he highlights job and education opportunities and encourages residents to take advantage of them or explains new developments in the county while viewers comment in real time.

Bostic, 34, was elected to the Board of Commissioners in November and like going door-to-door in the old days — which Bostic also did during the campaign — Facebook was key to his success because it allowed him to get in front of more people. He views social media as a tool that can connect Richmond County’s northern residents with the more densely populated communities of Rockingham and Hamlet, comparing himself to Spider-Man using his “web” to pull the county together toward a common goal.

The most recent installment of “Commissioner’s Corner” was viewed by 1,100 people. Bostic said his mission with Facebook Live is to share the often dense information that comes out of the board’s meetings in a way that the average person can understand.

“If you’ve gone to county commissioners meetings, sometimes it can feel like you’re sitting in a quantum physics class,” he said. “I think when people can easily digest this information, it’ll motivate them to want to be a part of the overall growth of Richmond County. For me, that’s everything.”

Doing this, Bostic believes he can change the narrative of Richmond County as a place to “get out of as fast as possible” that he heard so much when he was young.

“I would love to see Richmond County as a place of innovation in the areas of energy and technology, a place where outsiders can see our county and say, ‘Yes, I want to live and raise my family in Richmond County,’” Bostic said.

Bostic credits one man with having been the reason why he didn’t follow the path of so many others and came back to Richmond County after graduating from the University of Pittsburgh with a master’s degree in social work: former Richmond County School Board member Bruce Stanback.

Stanback, who now does behavior intervention at Rockingham Middle School and is coordinator for the teen court, gave a speech to Bostic’s senior class at Richmond Senior High School, in which he pointed to how many talented young people Richmond County loses to big cities, and challenged that class to pursue higher education but bring that knowledge back to Richmond County.

“He took that to heart and did just that,” Stanback said.

After graduating from the University of Pittsburgh in 2011 with a master’s degree in social work and with certification in clinical mental health, Bostic started Brothers Leaning on Another Creating Kings (BLACK) in 2015, a group which aims to help young black men connect with elders to guide them in life and provide financial support for continuing their education. The teens in BLACK joined Bostic’s Santa on the Move program, in which they delivered Christmas presents to families in need, gave away turkeys for Thanksgiving and contributed to back-to-school drives.

One of the BLACK alumni is Justus Ellerbe, who said the impact of joining the organization as a senior in high school has directed his education at East Carolina University, where he is studying criminal justice. Ellerbe said his ultimate goal is to become dean of a college where he can help other people get into college.

Ellerbe said seeing elder black men participating in those community activities, however small, can make a big difference, especially in the circumstances that many face as members of a minority community.

“It takes people that have initiative to make those things happen and that inspires others,” Ellerbe said.

Seeing Bostic reach the Board of Commissioners made Ellerbe “proud,” not just for himself, he said, but for other young black men who may be looking up to Bostic.

“They can look at him and say, ‘OK, he made it. This is something I can strive for,’” Ellerbe said. “He’s a motivation to me.”

On the board, Bostic has made his presence felt by asking probing questions in the monthly meetings and at the annual budget retreat as he gets up to speed with the rest of the board. He said he’s gone to the different department heads to learn what they deal with on a daily basis both so for his own understanding and so that he can share that information with the public to help them navigate county resources.

Commissioner Ben Moss, who clashed with Bostic during the campaign over Bostic’s wearing an “X” hat, which Moss took as support for “communist” and “racist” Malcolm X, said it seems like Bostic has been on the board for years.

“He seems to be doing a good job so far,” said Moss, adding that he knows what it’s like joining the board when you’re at least 20 years younger than the next youngest member. Moss, now in his third term, was first elected to the board when he was 30 years old.

Moss credited Bostic’s “Commissioner’s Corner” with creating better attendance at monthly board meetings and said he wished he had come up with the idea. While they aren’t Facebook friends — Moss, a Republican, said he and Bostic almost certainly disagree on state and national politics, but can “agree at the local level” — they are on a committee that deals with animal control issues and have called each other to discuss county business.

Moss said that Bostic’s tough questions and perspective in the field of mental health (he is a licensed therapist at Bostic Counseling and Consulting) are a positive addition to the board. For instance, on solving the issue of teen pregnancy, Bostic feels that not only is it important to have in-person conversations about safe sex with teens sooner but that they have to be able to “identify with the messenger,” rather than putting all the focus on evidence-based programs.

“Evidence-based is good but we have to make sure they can also identify with the messenger and that makes a big difference,” he said, pounding his fist in his hand, “in how people are able to receive that information and then what they do with it. So for me, I’m saying we have to get truly in the faces of these people, we have to go to where they are, literally go to where they live and we have to get in these communities.”

On overcoming differences with Moss following the “X” hat incident and differences he encounters broadly in working with the majority white and older commissioners, Bostic said he uses a skill he’s learned as a therapist: understanding that we all come from different worlds and “marrying” those worlds rather than remaining at odds with them.

“My hope is that, instead of us clashing worlds, that we can be inviting in understanding each other,” Bostic said. “I think for my relationship — not just with Ben but with all the commissioners — (joining the board) has allowed me six other opportunities to marry my world with six other people, and to understand what we all do well and (I‘m) hoping that the information that we all get from each other’s world will allow us to build a Richmond County that we all want to see.”

At the Youth Extravaganza put on by the Richmond County Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration Foundation Committee on the weekend of MLK Day, the host of the event, Bryan Stanback, called Bostic, who was in the audience, “the Obama of Richmond County.”

Bostic laughed at the comparison but said it means that people have welcomed what he’s trying to do for Richmond County, which he said is: speak for people who can’t speak for themselves, fight for the ones who can’t fight for themselves and teach the generation behind him.

“If I am consistently doing those things, then I am certainly hoping that I get the smiles and cheers (like) the people that paved the way for me … and I think that’s what Obama did and for other black leaders that came before him. I would imagine that’s the foundation for what we all try to do and accomplish,” Bostic said. “I’m just doing my small part.”

