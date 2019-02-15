Seniors dance and get social at the Cole on Valentines Day

Ninety-four year-old Frances Couch was awarded a box of chocolates for being the oldest senior at the social. Couch accepted her chocolates with a smile and dance. Ninety-four year-old Frances Couch was awarded a box of chocolates for being the oldest senior at the social. Couch accepted her chocolates with a smile and dance. Several games were played during the Valentines Social, including attempting to shake ping pong balls out of an empty tissue box by shaking and dancing around. Several games were played during the Valentines Social, including attempting to shake ping pong balls out of an empty tissue box by shaking and dancing around. Seniors danced along to several songs, including the “Electric Slide” and the “Cha Cha Slide.” Seniors danced along to several songs, including the “Electric Slide” and the “Cha Cha Slide.” Donna Luther with the East Rockingham Senior Center danced around with Elijah Gales from Rockingham during the Valentines Social in the Cole Auditorium. Donna Luther with the East Rockingham Senior Center danced around with Elijah Gales from Rockingham during the Valentines Social in the Cole Auditorium.

HAMLET — Love and fellowship was in the air at the Richmond Community College Cole Auditorium Thursday afternoon for the second annual Valentines Social hosted by the Richmond County Aging Services and the Hamlet Senior Center.

Seniors 55 years and older spent the afternoon snacking, dancing and playing games with each other while also learning about services provided in the county.

Patricia LeGrand said she heard about the social after her workout at the Rockingham Senior Center and decided to check it out.

“This is really nice because a lot of seniors sit at home without transportation,” she said. “And the food was really good.”

Hamlet Senior Center Director Nikki Sewell said they realized an event was needed like this in the county a year ago when they wanted to try to find a way to celebrate the holiday and get the seniors together.

“A lot of seniors struggle with loneliness and socializing,” said Sewell. “It’s a good place for them to come together and socialize and be in a safe place.”

Glenda Hampton said she heard about the event on Facebook and brought her mom to check out the event. This was their first time attending.

“They do a lot of things for seniors,” said Hampton. “It’s great.”

“It’s a wonderful event,” added her mom Jere Ludman. “And I hope to come to more.”

The disc jockey played a variety of songs from the “Electric Slide” to the “Cha Cha Slide.” Ninety-four year old Frances Couch said she wasn’t a fan of the line dances, but she still danced along to the songs.

“She loves to dance and she loves fellowship,” said Couch’s sitter Debbie Coleman.

Coleman said she’s been Couch’s sitter for a year and enjoys the time they spend together.

“She’s really special,” said Coleman. “She inspires me.”

Kim McCall attended the social alone, but she said she enjoyed being able to socialize with her friends.

“It’s a time for love and to be around your loved ones,” said McCall. “I will be back next year.”

Sewell said they’ve made some changes to the event since the first one last year and hopes to see the social evolve and more participants join as the years go on.

She also hopes the seniors feel the love.

“I hope they realize that they are important and we care for them,” she said. “They get to share love and kindness, and that’s what it’s all about.”

Seniors socialize, dance away

By Jasmine Hager Staff Writer

Reach Jasmine Hager at 910-817-2675 or [email protected]

