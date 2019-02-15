Warrants: Hamlet woman had drugs in jail

Poplin Poplin Poplin Poplin

ROCKINGHAM — A Hamlet woman has been charged with possessing illegal drugs on jail premises after she was arrested for attempting to steal underwear from a store.

Deana Poplin, 39, of Wilmington Street, allegedly concealed an article of women’s underwear in a store on Feb. 2 and resisted an officer who tried to search her coat pocket by “snatching away and walking away” and refusing to open her hand, according to warrants for her arrest.

Warrants show she was found in possession of two pipes, an 8 mg tablet of buprenorphine hydrochloride and a suboxone strip. The drugs were apparently found on her person after being taken to the Richmond County Jail, according to the warrants. She also allegedly “destroyed” a pill which was relevant to the criminal offense of possession of a controlled substance.

Poplin is charged with one felony count each of possession of a controlled substance on jail premises and destroying criminal evidence, three misdemeanor counts of resisting a public officer, two misdemeanor counts each of possession of a Schedule III controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia and one misdemeanor count of concealment of goods.

Poplin was scheduled to appear in court Thursday after being held under a $25,000 secure bond.

She also has a pending charge of misdemeanor second degree trespass stemming from a July 2018 arrest for remaining on the Hamlet Housing Authority’s property after being told not to return there by staff.

Records with the N.C. Department of Public Safety show that Poplin has served only one month in prison following a February 2010 conviction for one misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia. She was also convicted of driving with a revoked license in February 2007 and of two counts of misdemeanor larceny in January 2017.

She was sentenced to probation for the latter three offenses, state records show.

By Gavin Stone Staff Writer

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2674 or [email protected]

