‘These guys are wreaking havoc’: Richmond County sees increase of vehicle break-ins, thefts

ROCKINGHAM — Richmond County law enforcement have seen a spike in vehicle break-ins and thefts in recent months, and events last weekend prompted the Hamlet Police Department (HPD) to issue a public service announcement to remind residents to lock their cars and to avoid keeping valuables in them.

Captain Randy Dover with HPD said between the evening of Friday, Feb. 8, and the early morning hours of Saturday, Feb. 9, there were two reports of vehicle break-ins and three other reports of suspicious car alarms, though Dover believes there are likely more that have gone unreported.

Two of the alarms reported were on Hylan Avenue and the two break-ins and one other alarm were in the Woodstone neighborhood, according to Dover. HPD is currently investigating one stolen vehicle, but recently recovered another.

“To the citizens of Hamlet, please be advised that the Hamlet Police Department is actively and aggressively investigating recent vehicle thefts and vehicle break-ins in our city,” read a Wednesday Facebook post by HPD. “Please remember to lock your car doors and remove all valuables when your vehicle is not in use. Please do not leave your car running unattended. If you notice any suspicious activity, please call 911.”

Chief Scott Waters said the investigations into these incidents involve law enforcement from Cumberland, Moore, Scotland and Marlboro counties.

“These guys are wreaking havoc,” Waters said Thursday. HPD has increased patrols in the areas where these incidents have taken place, according to Waters.

“Everybody be vigilant, and if you see a suspicious vehicle that doesn’t belong in your neighborhood please call 9-1-1,” Waters continued.

Dover and Lt. George Gillenwater with the Rockingham Police Department (RPD) confirmed that they, along with the sheriff’s office, are compiling a suspect list related to these recent vehicle break-ins and thefts. Dover said there are currently seven to 10 suspects believed to be involved in the crimes.

Sgt. Doug Emert’s with HPD recovered a stolen vehicle on Juanita Avenue and then two houses over, on Terry Street, another vehicle was stolen. Dover said he believes there are individuals walking through neighborhoods checking door handles and getting lucky with people leaving their cars unlocked or leaving the keys in them.

Gillenwater said RPD has seen a “noticeable increase” in vehicle break-ins and thefts over the last three months. He added that there has been a recent uptick in reports that are “very similar” to what Dover described as suspects walking through neighborhoods checking door handles.

“Most of these (vehicle) entries are due to vehicles being left unlocked,” Gillenwater said in a text. “We do believe that these incidents as well as (investigations by) Hamlet and the sheriff’s office may be connected.”

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating two vehicle break-ins that occurred on Airport Road and a vehicle break-in on Homeplace Road —both of which occurred on Feb. 1 — and two vehicle break-ins that occurred on Doe Loop in Hamlet Jan. 23.

The sheriff’s office arrested a male juvenile Thursday who was wanted in numerous vehicle break-ins that have taken place over roughly the last month. Deputies responded to a report of someone breaking into multiple vehicles parked at an auto mechanic shop on Freeman Mill Road outside of Hamlet.

The individual was located inside a fenced-in area and fled on foot before being apprehended in a wooded area, according to the sheriff’s office. The sheriff’s office said the individual had a bag with him containing items he had allegedly removed from multiple vehicles and alleged that he had also attempted to enter the mechanic shop.

Investigators believe this individual is the same person that committed a similar offense at the same mechanic shop on Jan. 17, based on surveillance footage.

The juvenile is charged with 11 felony counts of breaking and entering a motor vehicle, one felony count of attempted breaking and entering and one misdemeanor count each of possession of stolen goods and resisting arrest. He was placed into juvenile detention and a court date has not been set.

Law enforcement cooperating on list of suspects

By Gavin Stone Staff Writer

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2674 or [email protected]

