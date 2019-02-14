Pair fled Hamlet police in truck reported stolen

Steen Steen Bailey Bailey

HAMLET — The Hamlet Police Department arrested a pair after they attempted to flee in a stolen vehicle.

Paul Casey Bailey Jr., 29, of Battley Dairy Road, and Kymberly Steen, 34, of Hartsville, South Carolina, were on Veterans Drive on Feb. 5 when a HPD officer attempted to pull them over for a traffic violation, according to warrants for their arrest. The pair, with Bailey driving, then allegedly attempted to escape by apparently driving down Boyd Lake Drive at a speed of more than 15 miles per hour over the limit and crossed the center line in the process.

The warrants show the pair also tried to flee on foot and refused to heed an officer’s commands to stop running. Their vehicle, a green 2004 Chevrolet Silverado, was determined to be stolen and had a fraudulent license plate number. Both were found with methamphetamine and needles, while Bailey was additionally found with a glass pipe and a Mossberg 12 gauge shotgun, according to the warrants.

Bailey is charged with one felony count each of eluding arrest, possession of a stolen vehicle and possession of methamphetamine, one misdemeanor count each of resisting a public officer, possessing drug paraphernalia and carrying a concealed gun. He is additionally charged with one traffic infraction each for driving left of center and failing to properly light his license plate as well as one traffic violation each for having a fictitious license plate number and driving with a revoked license.

Steen is charged with one felony count each of possessing a stolen vehicle and possessing methamphetamine as well as one misdemeanor count each of possessing drug paraphernalia and resisting a public officer.

Bailey was placed under a $30,000 secure bond at the Richmond County Jail while Steen was placed under a $10,000 secure bond. Both are scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 21.

Records with the N.C. Department of Public Safety show that neither Bailey nor Steen have prior convictions in North Carolina. Records with the South Carolina Judicial Department show that Steen does not have any prior convictions in her resident county of Darlington County, but it is unclear if she has convictions in other parts of the state as the records are not statewide.

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2674 or [email protected]

