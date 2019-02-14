Regal Inn owners given ‘one more month’ to avoid demolition after rare 4-1 vote

Hutchinson - File photo This picture, taken Monday, shows the Regal Inn after the owners cleaned the debris in front of the hotel, an act that has demonstrated to the City of Rockingham that they are serious about remodeling. -

ROCKINGHAM — The City Council approved an additional month for the owner of the burned-out Regal Inn on Broad Avenue to meet their requirements to avoid demolition with a rare 4-1 vote as council members’ patience wears thin.

The recommendation from city staff to the council was to give Ram Agarwal, owner of the hotel, “one more month” to comply after the general contractor submitted a building permit application on Friday that included vastly different designs from the previously approved plans for the building drawn by an engineer.

Assistant City Manager John Massey said he has expressed his dissatisfaction to Agarwal who he said has done everything he said he would do, but “slowly.”

“They are working toward pulling a permit and getting this done,” Massey said to the council members. “They have done more than most anybody else does (when given notice of condemnation proceedings). By the time I get you a demolition ordinance here, we’ve been completely blown off most times. These guys have put some effort in.”

The permit application described the future hotel as using wooden roof trusses as opposed to metal roof trusses included in the plans. Inspections Superintendent Tim Combs told Agarwal that he could not issue the permit on Monday, calling the wood and metal trusses “apples and oranges” in an interview and adding that the two materials have vastly different implications when it comes to their resistance to fire.

The Regal Inn had wood roof trusses when in burned down.

Agarwal, owner of Carolina Lodgings, told the Daily Journal on Monday that the reason for the difference in materials was to give the city “options” to choose from, rather than a final submission.

“We gave them both options. If the inspector has any reservations with the wood trusses, we will go with the metal,” Agarwal said Monday. “I can go with either plan, no problem.”

Mayor Pro Tem John Hutchinson was the dissenting vote on the council. Council Member Bennett Deane said that the public is “ready for this to come to a conclusion,” while Council Member Anne Edwards said “no more” after another month. City Manager Monty Crump warned the council that demolition would come out of the taxpayer’s pocket and said it was in the city’s interest to do “everything we can” to see that the hotel is not demolished.

“I think you can impress on (Agarwal) that our patience is very thin,” Mayor Steve Morris told Massey.

Hutchinson said Crump’s concerns for the taxpayers were valid but said that “a good chunk” of the cost of demolition could potentially be recouped if a lien was placed on the property and it was acquired by another commercial entity.

“It’s at a key intersection and you would presume it would be attractive to somebody at some reasonable price,” Hutchinson said. “If it’s a unanimous vote, (Agarwal) might think he’s got all the time in the world to keep pushing it off and pushing it off.”

Crump in an interview called the cost of demolition a “dead expense” that taxpayers would not get back, and said there have been liens on many properties all over the city that have lasted over 20 years without a buyer. The city has appropriated $35,000 for code enforcement this fiscal year, and the demolition of the Regal Inn skeleton would far surpass that, according to Crump.

Carolina Lodgings began to clear debris from the property in December, and submitted plans the Friday before the January City Council meeting, which allowed them to delay demolition. In December, Agarwal told the Daily Journal that he intended to rebuild the hotel in the same style.

They cleared the piles of debris from the property at some point between the January meeting and Tuesday.

What was left of the Regal Inn at 130 West Broad Ave. after a devastating fire in January 2017 remained untouched for 20 months, which prompted the city to begin condemnation proceedings on Aug. 15, 2018. The hotel’s owners, Carolina Lodgings, were given 90 days to submit plans and apply for a building permit in order to demonstrate that they intended to rebuild.

The city delayed condemnation when the ownership appeared at a hearing in November where they stated their intent to rebuild and has since kept demolition off the City Council’s agenda thanks to last minute steps by Carolina Lodgings to meet the requirements.

Massey told the council he could not promise that things would “work out” on the project.

