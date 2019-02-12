Pair arrested in Rockingham robbery spree

J. Reeves J. Reeves Little Little

ROCKINGHAM — Two Hamlet men have been arrested in a string of robberies that all took place on the same day.

John David Reeves, 55, of North Street and Marion Leverne Little, 65 — whose address is listed in Hamlet, Rockingham and Salisbury — allegedly robbed the Dollar General on U.S. 1 in Rockingham and the Family Dollar on Airport Road with a knife on Feb. 8, according to warrants for their arrest. The warrants allege that they stole $198.37 from the Dollar General and two cigarette lighters worth $2 each that were on the counter of the Family Dollar.

Little allegedly restrained the clerk at the Family Dollar during the incident, grabbing her by the arm and chest, which the warrants say left visible marks. During this robbery, the warrants state that the men concealed the knife (or knives) in a plastic grocery bag as they brandished it at a clerk.

Also on Feb. 8, Reeves stole $19.08 from the Alco on U.S. 74 West while also brandishing a knife, the warrants say.

Little is charged with two felony counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon, one felony count each of second degree kidnapping and possession of cocaine, and one misdemeanor count each of possession of drug paraphernalia and assault on a female.

Reeves is charged with three felony counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Little is held at the Richmond County Jail under a $475,000 secure bond, while Reeves is held under a $125,000 secure bond. Both are scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 21.

Records with the N.C. Department of Public Safety show that Reeves has never been incarcerated in North Carolina but he was convicted of one felony count of larceny after breaking and entering in July 1984, for which he was sentenced to probation. He was also convicted of one misdemeanor count each of operating a vehicle without a license and a miscellaneous motor vehicle violation in August 1980.

State records show that Little has been incarcerated for a total of 33 years since his first conviction in April 1976. He has been charged with numerous felonies in that time, which are as follows: four felony counts of larceny of over $200, three felony counts each of breaking and entering and common law robbery, two felony counts of escaping prison, one felony count each of attempting to escape prison, forgery, receiving stolen goods, robbery with a dangerous weapon, first degree kidnapping and speeding to elude arrest.

He was released from prison in Rowan County on March 28, 2018, according to state records.

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2674 or [email protected]

