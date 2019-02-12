Cadets raising money for summer Normandy trip

On Saturday, Richmond Senior High School’s “Raider Battalion” will visit the 551st Parachute Infantry Battalion at Kinney Cameron Lake Dam in Hoffman. Lt. Col. Jon Ring said the cadets will clean around the memorial and honor the paratroopers. On Saturday, Richmond Senior High School’s “Raider Battalion” will visit the 551st Parachute Infantry Battalion at Kinney Cameron Lake Dam in Hoffman. Lt. Col. Jon Ring said the cadets will clean around the memorial and honor the paratroopers.

ROCKINGHAM — Over the past few years, Lt. Col. Jon Ring said he’s been trying to build interest in the Airborne Forces in World War II in the JROTC program at Richmond Senior High School.

This semester, the “Raider Battalion” are conducting an intensive study of the country’s Airborne Forces’ operations throughout WWII by visiting sites locally, regionally and abroad.

In June, cadets will be visiting Normandy, France, as a culmination of their research for the 75th Anniversary of the Allied D-Day Landings. In Normandy, they will visit Omaha Beach, Utah Beach and Pointe du Hoc and many other memorials and battle grounds. The cadets will also observe troops jump from C47 planes and spend time in Paris, France.

“They’re excited and everyone I tell is excited for us,” said Ring. “And I want to get the word out to local folks. There are bound to be people from Richmond County that have been there and if there are some still living, they can come talk to us.”

D-Day, a term used in military lingo for the day an operation or event will take place, is synonymous with June 6, 1944 — the day the Allied powers crossed the English Channel and landed on the beaches of Normandy, France, beginning the liberation of Western Europe from Nazi control during World War II, according to the History.com.

During President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address Feb. 5, he recognized heroes from the day, including Pfc. Joseph Reilly, Staff Sgt. Irving Locker and Sgt. Herman Zeitchick.

“In June, mark 75 years since the start of what General Dwight D. Eisenhower called the Great Crusade — the Allied liberation of Europe in World War II,” said Trump. “On D-Day, June 6 1944, 15,000 young American men jumped from the sky and 60,000 more stormed in from the sea, to save our civilization from tyranny.

“Gentlemen, we salute you.”

Ring recalls a time he traveled to Normandy during the 65th Anniversary and how an older lady came up to tell them about her family and where they lived in 1944. Ring said the woman told them that her and her family would sleep outside at night in holes because towns were being bombed at night. One the night of the invasion, the lady recalled hearing more talking than usual and the next morning, she saw there were two platoons of American paratroopers in their backyard.

Ring said he asked her what was going through her mind when she saw them there.

“Liberty,” he recalled her saying. “For her to tell this vivid recount 65 years later, it’s powerful and I know the kids will hear those same stories and feel the appreciation that people don’t feel or get.”

On Saturday, Ring said cadets will visit the 551st Parachute Infantry Battalion memorial near Hoffman Elementary School at Kinney Cameron Lake Dam in Hoffman. In a statement sent by Ring, he said the battalion was activated at the end of 1942 and sent to Fort Kobbe, Panama, in anticipation of a potential Airborne Operation onto the island of Martinique to oust the Vichy French goverment that had taken over. The operation was cancelled when the French surrendered and the 551st was moved to Camp Mackall to prepare for future operations with other Airborne Forces.

During the evening of Feb. 16, 1944, the 551st took part in a night training jump in local area that proved fatal for eigth Paratroopers. As the navigator for the C47 looked out the window into the night, navigating by landmarks, he mistook Kinney Cameron Lake for the intended drop zone. The Paratroppers who exited the aircraft drowned in the lake. Years later, surviving members of the 551st would return to place a monument at the lake. The cadets will visit the monument over the weekend to clean around the area and honor the Paratroopers of the 551st “GOYA” Battalion.

“The biggest connection I expect everyone to gain out of this is the emotional connection that was made by the local people of Normandy,” said Ring. “The older people know what the American soldiers did for them and even the young folks have an appreciation for the American troops and they show that appreciation every time. And I hope the cadets feel it.”

Ring said the cadets have already started raising funds and are looking for sponsors to assist with the cost of their trip. Their sponsors are tiered gold (a minimum $1,000 donation), silver (a minimum $500 donation) and bronze (a minimum $100 donation).

Ring also encourages the community to reach out with WWII stories to help with their research or if someone knows anyone who parished in Normandy, Ring said they would try to visit the battlefield or cemetery while in France.

For more information, contact Ring at 910-997-8178 or [email protected]

By Jasmine Hager Staff Writer

Reach Jasmine Hager at 910-817-2675 or [email protected]

