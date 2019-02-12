Veterans to receive snacks from home

Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Students from Cordova Middle School and Mineral Springs Elementary School made “thank you” cards for the soldiers in the 264th Engineer Clearance Company to go with their care packages. The care packages were provided by the VFW Post 4203 Auxiliary and mailed out on Monday. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Students from Cordova Middle School and Mineral Springs Elementary School made “thank you” cards for the soldiers in the 264th Engineer Clearance Company to go with their care packages. The care packages were provided by the VFW Post 4203 Auxiliary and mailed out on Monday. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal The VFW Post 4203 Auxiliary sent Pop Tarts, beef jerky, Cheez-Its and other snacks to the 264th Engineer Clearance Company stationed in Bagram, Afghanistan. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal The VFW Post 4203 Auxiliary sent Pop Tarts, beef jerky, Cheez-Its and other snacks to the 264th Engineer Clearance Company stationed in Bagram, Afghanistan. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal From right, Vernon Labore, Catherine Jones, and Robin Roberts unbox snacks to be shipped off to the 264th Engineer Clearance Company stationed in Bagram, Afghanistan. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal From right, Vernon Labore, Catherine Jones, and Robin Roberts unbox snacks to be shipped off to the 264th Engineer Clearance Company stationed in Bagram, Afghanistan. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal The volunteers who helped pack the care packages for VFW Post 4203 to send to the 264th Engineer Clearance Company stationed in Bagram, Afghanistan. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal The volunteers who helped pack the care packages for VFW Post 4203 to send to the 264th Engineer Clearance Company stationed in Bagram, Afghanistan.

ROCKINGHAM — A unit deployed in Afghanistan and three other soldiers deployed elsewhere overseas this week will receive care packages comprised of the treats they’re accustomed to back home courtesy of the the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4203 Auxiliary.

The receiving unit is the Fort Bragg-based U.S. Army’s 264th Engineer Clearance Company, of which Vernon Labore’s nephew, Cody Giddens, is a member. The 264th shipped out to Bagram, Afghanistan, in October, according to Labore.

Labore, the junior vice commander of Post 4203, said the unit’s only access to snacks is what’s available at the post exchange on the base, which is notoriously limited.

“It’s rare (that they get these snacks) unless someone sends it to them,” Labore said. “We’re just supporting our troops.”

For Devin Roller, who is deployed in Japan with the 18th Security Forces Squadron, his favorite snacks he’s requested are Snickers, Pop Tarts, and Texas Pete, according to his mother, Tammy Joyner.

Roller has been in Japan for nine months and Joyner said it’s a “great thing” that the VFW is supplying these troops with care packages.

“To get a piece of something from home — it’s awesome,” Joyner said.

Roller, in an email, said “hello” to everyone back home and said he hopes to see them soon.

“I appreciate all the support and I think it is awesome that (Auxiliary President Robin Roberts) and the people at the VFW would take the time to send out care packages,” Roller said. “It really means a lot to get a part of something from home. I can’t wait to get mine and I’m sure whomever else is getting them will be glad to get them.”

Keary Henkly, Roller’s stepfather, said he knows the effect care packages like these can have on morale from his nine years in the Army. Henkly recalled opening packages full of junk food and the soldiers reacting like a kid at Christmas: “Oh yeah! Look at this!”

He and his brothers-in-arms called these kinds of snacks “pogey bait”, or non-rationed food items given to “grunts” like Henkly that they coveted and would sometimes use to trade for cigarettes, as Henkly did when he was stationed in Honduras.

The VFW funded the over two dozen boxes filled with beef jerky, Cracker Jacks, Cheez-Its, Doritos, Oreos, Cheetos and other delicacies through their Rocking For Veterans event in November, which raised $1,200 for the cause. The boxes were packed by a group of volunteers Sunday and were mailed out Monday.

“We just want to give back to the soldiers and make them feel a little more at home (while) being so far away from home,” Roberts said.

Each box had several hand-written thank you notes from Toni Maples’ classes at Cordova Middle School and from Jessica Davis and Lori Long’s pre-K classes at Mineral Springs Elementary School. Maples, who was named the VFW’s Teacher of the Year last year for her efforts to involve her students in veterans activities in the community like the Veteran’s Day Parade, said several of her students have family in the military and enjoyed getting to say, “thank you” to them.

One picture read, “All my super heroes wear combat boots and camouflage,” and another read, “Thank you for all that you do!”

“It’s a good feeling when people let you know they care,” said Catherine Jones, a volunteer who helped pack the boxes on Sunday and a Vietnam veteran. “I’m glad to see the American people backing soldiers again.”

By Gavin Stone Staff Writer

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2674 or [email protected]

