Rockingham to consider making Historic District eligible for B&Bs

Gavin Stone | Daily Journal An unnamed individual has expressed interest in opening a bed and breakfast in the Rockingham Historic District, a move which faced staunch opposition in the past. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal An unnamed individual has expressed interest in opening a bed and breakfast in the Rockingham Historic District, a move which faced staunch opposition in the past. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal An unnamed individual has expressed interest in opening a bed and breakfast in the Rockingham Historic District, a move which faced staunch opposition in the past. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal An unnamed individual has expressed interest in opening a bed and breakfast in the Rockingham Historic District, a move which faced staunch opposition in the past. Contributed photo This map shows the Rockingham Historic District outlined in black with the properties that would become eligible for becoming bed and breakfasts under the proposed UDO amendment outlined in pink. Contributed photo This map shows the Rockingham Historic District outlined in black with the properties that would become eligible for becoming bed and breakfasts under the proposed UDO amendment outlined in pink.

ROCKINGHAM — An unidentified individual’s interest in opening a bed and breakfast in the Rockingham Historic District has prompted city staff to consider setting a date for a public hearing on a rule change that would make 18 homes in that district eligible for becoming B&Bs despite the area’s “historic” opposition to them.

This individual has done “nothing definitive” on the way to obtaining or renovating a home for this purpose, according to Assistant City Manager John Massey, who said “it seemed like a good idea” to consider allowing more to be done with the homes in the Historic District.

“We’re trying to open the door for more to be done” with the properties in the Historic District, Massey said Friday.

There are currently no B&B’s in Rockingham. The amendment to the city’s Unified Development Ordinance (UDO) that would be put to a vote at a future date would allow B&Bs as a conditional use on properties zoned Moderate Density Residential (R-9), which includes most of the Historic District.

The R-9 properties — which extend from the intersection of Fidelity Street’s and North Skipper Street’s intersections with Fayetteville Road with parts of Steele Street, North Ledbetter Street and Wall Street — would be limited to eight guest rooms, compared to 12 in the other zones where B&B’s are permitted. These properties would also be required to be on a lot of at least 0.75 acres to be allowed to become a B&B.

There are 18 properties in the Historic District that fit this description.

The issue of B&Bs in the Historic District was met with much resistance when it was last tried in March of 1994. A petition signed by 65 residents of the Historic District asked that the City Council deny a change to the UDO to allow for B&Bs and the resident that initially requested the change withdrew their letter.

City staff noted in their recommendations that the current proposed amendment is intentionally restrictive to mitigate “anticipated concerns/opposition from residents in the Local Historic District” while allowing larger properties to be used as B&Bs.

The proposed amendment would also allow B&Bs as a permitted use on properties zoned Highway Business (B-3), which also includes large historic homes that city staff believe could be used for B&Bs but are not included in the “district.” B&B’s are are already allowed as a permitted use in the areas surrounding the District, which are zoned R-7, R-7A and B-2.

Additionally, the amendment would replace the definition of a B&B in Section 15.01 of the UDO with roughly the same definition laid out in the North Carolina General Statutes, which is more specific with regard to the rules separating a B&B from a restaurant.

Gavin Stone | Daily Journal An unnamed individual has expressed interest in opening a bed and breakfast in the Rockingham Historic District, a move which faced staunch opposition in the past. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/web1_IMG_7636bw-1.jpg Gavin Stone | Daily Journal An unnamed individual has expressed interest in opening a bed and breakfast in the Rockingham Historic District, a move which faced staunch opposition in the past. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal An unnamed individual has expressed interest in opening a bed and breakfast in the Rockingham Historic District, a move which faced staunch opposition in the past. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/web1_IMG_7636-1.jpg Gavin Stone | Daily Journal An unnamed individual has expressed interest in opening a bed and breakfast in the Rockingham Historic District, a move which faced staunch opposition in the past. Contributed photo This map shows the Rockingham Historic District outlined in black with the properties that would become eligible for becoming bed and breakfasts under the proposed UDO amendment outlined in pink. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/web1_IMG_7646-1.jpg Contributed photo This map shows the Rockingham Historic District outlined in black with the properties that would become eligible for becoming bed and breakfasts under the proposed UDO amendment outlined in pink.

By Gavin Stone Staff Writer

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2674 or [email protected]

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2674 or [email protected]