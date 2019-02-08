Man charged with trafficking opiates

Potter Potter Croke Croke

ROCKINGHAM — A Rockingham man has been charged with trafficking opiates after he was found in possession of over 70 pain pills and other drugs.

Christian Gage Croke, 25, of Country Canyon Drive was allegedly found in possession of 54 8 milligram tables of buprenorphine hydrochloride, six 8 milligram tablets of Naloxone, 23 10 milligram tablets of oxycodone-acetaminophen, and 34 20 milligram tablets of amphetamine and dextroamphetamine, according to warrants for his arrest.

In total, Croke was found with over 4 grams of prescription opiate pills.

He was also allegedly found with 3.8 grams of cocaine, 15 grams of methamphetamine, a glass bowl, digital scales and plastic baggies.

Buprenorphine hydrochloride, an opiate, is a pain killer that is more potent and longer lasting than morphine, according to the National Institute of Health. Oxycodone-acetaminophen, also an opiate, is commonly prescribed under the name Percocet. Naloxone is a drug used to counter the effects of a drug overdose. Amphetamine and dextroamphetamine are combined to treat ADHD and are prescribed under the name Adderall, according to WebMD.

Croke is charged with four felony counts of possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver a Schedule II controlled substance; two felony counts of possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver a Schedule III controlled substance; and one felony count of trafficking in opium or heroin.

He is additionally charged with two misdemeanor counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Croke was arrested by the Rockingham Police Department on Jan. 31 and placed in the Richmond County Jail under a $150,000 secure bond. He is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 21.

Records with the N.C. Department of Public Safety show that Croke has never been incarcerated. However, he was convicted of one misdemeanor count of breaking and entering in October 2012, one misdemeanor count of assault in June 2014, and one felony count of possession with intent to sell a Schedule II controlled substance in November 2018.

He was sentenced to probation for these offenses.

Warrant: Rockingham man engaged in sex act with child

A Rockingham man has been accused of molesting a child.

Alfred Taylor Porter III, 53, of Ashe Street, allegedly took “immoral, improper, and indecent liberties” with a child under the age of 16 between Sept. 14 and Sept. 18, 2018, according to warrants for his arrest.

Potter is charged with one felony count of indecent liberties with a child.

The Rockingham Police Department arrested Potter on Jan. 31 and placed him under a $25,000 secure bond at the Richmond County Jail.

Record with the N.C. Department of Public Safety show that Potter has a long criminal history dating back to a May 1984 conviction for larceny of over $200, for which he served 17 months in prison. He served two years and four months in prison following an April 1986 conviction on two felony counts of breaking and entering.

Potter then served four months in prison following a February 1996 conviction for one misdemeanor count each of DWI Level 1 and 2. He served seven months in prison following a June 2004 conviction for one felony count of assault with a deadly weapon on a government employee and one misdemeanor count each of DWI Level 1 and 3.

His most recent period of incarceration, state records show, was a four month sentence following an October 2010 conviction for one misdemeanor count each of assault on a female, violating a protective order, resisting a public officer and DWI Level 2.

By Gavin Stone Staff Writer

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2674 or [email protected]

