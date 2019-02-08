Black History Month is an annual celebration of achievements by African Americans and a time of recognizing the central role of blacks in U.S. History, according to History.com. The event grew out of “Negro History Week,” the brainchild of historian Carter G. Woodson and other prominent African Americans.

The Association for the Study of African America Life and History (ASALH) sponsored a national Negro History week in 1926, to coincide with the birthdays of Abraham Licoln and Frederick Douglass. President Gerald Ford officially recognized Black History Month in 1976, calling upon the public to “seize the opportunity to honor the too-often neglected accomplishments of black Americans in every area of endeavor throughout our history,” according to History.com.

Around Richmond County, libraries in Hamlet, Rockingham and Ellerbe have set up displays in their buildings honoring the history of the county and shining a light on people and facts people might not know.

At the Hamlet library, they’re holding their second annual trivia contest. There’s a box set up at the front desk for visitors to pick a “Who Am I?” slip of paper, read the clues and take a guess at who the person is. On March 1, the staff will draw a lucky winner to receive a $25 gift card to Walmart. People can play once per day.

“History is a part of who we are and we must keep in mind the history of our county,” said Librarian Belinda Norton.

In addition to their trivia raffle box, they have a poster display of several African American leaders and quotes from individuals such as Frederick Douglass, Langston Hughes and Denzel Washington. They also have smaller displays on tables of local “celebrities” who come from cities in North Carolina and some from Richmond County, including NFL players Dannell Ellerbe of the Miami Dolphins and retired New York Giants cornerback Perry Williams.

“We like to recognize those who are doing great things in the community,” she said.

Kemp-Sugg Memorial Library in Ellerbe also has an array of “Did you know” facts on their door.

Supervisor Shannon Hearne at Thomas H. Leath Memorial Library in Rockingham said they put their display of books up before February to ensure it was up before Feb. 1. Their books include “Finding Oprah’s Roots, Finding Your Own” by Henry Louis Gates Jr. and “Josh Gibson: A Life in the Negro Leagues” by William Brashler.

“History is always important and Black History Month highlights those important events and people,” said Hearne. “But with events like civil rights and people like Martin Luther King, there are a lot of others who get overlooked, and we make sure that they’re recognized.”

The displays will be up throughout the rest of the month.

Shannon Hearne, supervisor at Thomas H. Leath Memorial Library in Rockingham, said they set up their display before February. They arranged several books on top of their shelves to highlight African American history. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/web1_bhmdisplay-1.jpg Shannon Hearne, supervisor at Thomas H. Leath Memorial Library in Rockingham, said they set up their display before February. They arranged several books on top of their shelves to highlight African American history. Jasmine Hager | Daily Journal Hamlet Library has a “Who Am I?” display set up at the front of the library filled with photos and quotes from African American leaders. The display also has an array of books. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/web1_bhmdisplay3-1.jpg Hamlet Library has a “Who Am I?” display set up at the front of the library filled with photos and quotes from African American leaders. The display also has an array of books. Jasmine Hager | Daily Journal

Libraries display information