School counselors recognized during National School Counseling Week

The school marquee outside LJ Bell Elementary gives a shoutout to their School Counselor Heather Parsons for National School Counseling Week 2019. The last day is Friday, Feb. 8. The school marquee outside LJ Bell Elementary gives a shoutout to their School Counselor Heather Parsons for National School Counseling Week 2019. The last day is Friday, Feb. 8. The school marquee outside Ellerbe Middle Schools gives a shout out to Meghann Lambeth for National School Counseling Week. Lambeth said she’s been a school counselor with Richmond County Schools for 11 years. The school marquee outside Ellerbe Middle Schools gives a shout out to Meghann Lambeth for National School Counseling Week. Lambeth said she’s been a school counselor with Richmond County Schools for 11 years.

Throughout the week, school counselors around Richmond County Schools have been showered with appreciation from staff, administrators and students during National School Counseling Week.

National School Counseling Week 2019 has the theme “School Counselors: Providing Lessons for Life.” It is sponsored by the American School Counselor Association (ASCA), and highlights the impact school counselors can have in helping students achieve school success and plan for a career, according to the American School Counselor Association website.

On Richmond County School’s Facebook Page, users posted comments showing their love and appreciation toward their school counselors.

“We love our LJ Bell counselor,” said one comment. “Heather Parsons in the best!!”

“Mrs. Williams, we all love you so much,” commented another.

Longtime counselor Susan Williams said the week is appreciative, but she doesn’t do her work to be recognized. Williams has been working with Richmond County Schools for 19 years as a counselor — eight years with Washington Street Elementary School and 11 with the Ninth Grade Academy.

“I’m able to work with the best faculty,” said Williams. “So every day is a joy for me to come to campus. My community is very kind to me, and I appreciate being able to work for them every day.”

Williams said in her posistion, she offers a variety of services for not only students but also to faculty and parents.

“We do academic counseling, personal counseling, conferencing with parents and outside coordinating with organizations in the community,” she said. “You’re multi-tasking all the time. I enjoy the variety of things.”

The American School Counselor Association defines school counselors as licensed/certified educators with a minimum of a master’s degree in school counseling, making them qualified to address all students’ academic, career and social/emotional development needs by designing, implementing, evaluating and enhancing a comprehensive school counseling program that promotes and enhances student success.

Meghann Lambeth, school counselor for both Mineral Springs Elementary and Ellerbe Middle School, said she’s working on her doctorate.

“I really like helping people,” said Lambeth. “My mom was a teacher and I didn’t feel drawn to teaching, but I liked education and helping people.”

Lambeth said it can be challenging helping students in different age groups throughout the day, like adapting a language that a 5 year old could understand in comparison to a 14 year old, but it’s a challenge she welcomes.

“It keeps me on my toes,” she said. “I’m the only one in the county that’s split (between two schools), so it’s nice being that one person that can follow a student throughout their time in school.”

Sarah Radford, school counselor at East Rockingham Elementary for six years, said East Rockingham was her first school counselor position. She taught at West Rockingham Elementary and Hamlet Middle School, but wanted to focus more time on the social and emotional needs of her students.

“I was able to do that while teaching, but most of my time was on the academic piece,” said Radford. “We have a great team here and we work closely together to address the needs of the parents and students. It’s a collaborative enviornment.”

Schools across Richmond County have posted on their marquees in front of the schools small “Thank you” messages to their counselors for staff, children, parents and visitors to see as they drive in. The last day of National School Counseling Week is Friday, Feb. 8.

The school marquee outside LJ Bell Elementary gives a shoutout to their School Counselor Heather Parsons for National School Counseling Week 2019. The last day is Friday, Feb. 8. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/web1_marquee2.jpg The school marquee outside LJ Bell Elementary gives a shoutout to their School Counselor Heather Parsons for National School Counseling Week 2019. The last day is Friday, Feb. 8. Jasmine Hager | Daily Journal The school marquee outside Ellerbe Middle Schools gives a shout out to Meghann Lambeth for National School Counseling Week. Lambeth said she’s been a school counselor with Richmond County Schools for 11 years. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/web1_marquee.jpg The school marquee outside Ellerbe Middle Schools gives a shout out to Meghann Lambeth for National School Counseling Week. Lambeth said she’s been a school counselor with Richmond County Schools for 11 years. Jasmine Hager | Daily Journal

By Jasmine Hager Staff Writer

Reach Jasmine Hager at 910-817-2675 or [email protected]

Reach Jasmine Hager at 910-817-2675 or [email protected]