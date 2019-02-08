Men of destiny ‘destined’ to help others

Simpson Simpson

ELLERBE — The Men of Destiny are approaching their first year of being together as a group. Bishop Arlester Simpson Sr. said the group came together under the Mineral Springs Community Improvement Council to help senior citizens in the community with basic needs and keeping them safe.

Simpson is the minister and pastor of Sidney Grove Church of Deliverance and has been there for 45 years. He said he put the group together after hearing the needs of those who would come through the doors of his church. He said the name of the group, Men of Destiny, was “a leading from God.”

“Senior citizens are our first priority,” said Simpson. “But if there’s a need called into us and the person may be younger in age and we see they’re in need of support, we make ourselves available to them.”

With the cold winter months, Simpson said it’s urgent that the men take action to help seniors stay warm. Last week, they helped a lady with a broken furnace.

“Within two days, we were able to get heat into her home,” said Simpson. “We’re forever reaching out to other brothers who might share our dreams and want to be a part of something that is helping somebody.”

During Ellerbe’s town meeting Monday, Simpson said the group is in the works of operating a booth during the Strawberry Festival May 18. Simpson said he’s waiting to hear if their request for a booth is approved.

“We don’t get payback and we don’t raise a lot of money to keep in the bank,” said Simpson. “We give it back. We’re hoping to have a booth at the Strawberry Festival where we can raise additional funds to help more people.”

Simpson said they’re always looking for more people to join their group. Members pay a $20 dues fee during their monthly meetings. They meet on the last Wednesday of the month at the Mineral Springs Improvement Council building on Ward Street in Ellerbe.

Simpson said there are no requirements other than having a place in your heart to help others.

“We talk with them when they first come to get a feel if they’re serious about people and not in it for what they can get out of it,” he said. “It’s not about that. We check them out to make sure it’s someone our citizens can trust. Real quality people. People who can be trusted. Men who are destined to make life better.”

For more information on how to join, call Simpson at 910-652-4256. Those interested can also contact members

Ellerbe Mayor Lee Berry, Council Member Fred Cloninger, Marcus Armstrong, Anthony Capel, Brimshaw Chambers and James Robinson for more information.

By Jasmine Hager Staff Writer

Reach Jasmine Hager at 910-817-2675 or [email protected]

