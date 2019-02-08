Waters on retirement: ‘the hard part will be the first morning’

Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Chief Scott Waters will retire on March 29 after 27 years with the Hamlet Police Department. The City of Hamlet will advertise the position next week, and City Manager Jonathan Blanton said he hopes to have a new chief in place within four to six weeks to avoid having to appoint an interim chief. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Chief Scott Waters will retire on March 29 after 27 years with the Hamlet Police Department. The City of Hamlet will advertise the position next week, and City Manager Jonathan Blanton said he hopes to have a new chief in place within four to six weeks to avoid having to appoint an interim chief.

HAMLET — Chief Scott Waters dedicated himself to public service the day when, as a 10-year-old boy, he watched his grandfather die in front of him.

He was playing outside at his family’s farm and was the only one with his grandfather while the rest of his family was at work. His grandfather came out of the house behaving strangely, unable to talk and frantically motioned for young Waters to lead him to a bench under a tree. He sat down but immediately fell back onto the ground, turning purple and wouldn’t respond to Waters’ cries nor his dog, Peanut, licking his face.

Without phones, 9-1-1 service or nearby neighbors, Waters had to improvise.

“‘Run Forest run’ I took off running, man,” Waters said. He got to the road and was able to flag down a family friend. He then rounded up his brother and father, but it was too late.

“That drove me into public service, that drove me into helping others because I would never be able to be that little and not know what to do (again),” Waters said. “I felt so helpless, I didn’t know what to do — this was the only grandparent I had.”

Now with the end of his 27-year career in law enforcement set for March 29 — he asked himself, “Where did the time go?” — Waters said he is looking forward to spending more time with his family. Still, he’s dreading that first day of retirement.

“I’m a workaholic, I don’t like staying out of work. The hard part for me is going to be that first morning waking up and not being there to put that badge and gun on and crank that car up,” Waters said as his emotions broke through. “It’s just time for my family, I’m a grandpa now … that’s what I work for, is for them, and now I get to spend some quality time with them.”

Waters began at the Hamlet Police Department in December of 1991 on the night shift and worked his way up by taking advantage of numerous training opportunities that he, in turn, worked to provide for his officers. He still participates in these trainings to this day despite now being at the level to train others, and said you can always improve as an officer.

“(I) started at night shift in ‘91 — who would have ever thought that Scott would be afforded the opportunity by the grace of God and through his training and support of his community that he would sit here and do this job as police chief,” Waters said. “That’s the way I try to treat everybody that comes through this door to work here: one day you can do the same thing.”

Waters has long pushed for his officers to engage with the community they serve with programs like Coffee with a Cop, where officers sit down to hear concerns of residents, and participate in Halloween to have fun with children. But there is still much progress to be made in this area, as evinced by the department’s struggles finding community members willing to share vital information about unsolved cases.

Waters said there are three deaths he is aware of during his time with HPD that he wishes he could solve to bring “closure” to the families of the victims. The most recent such death is that of Tierrell Martin who was shot and killed outside the Circle B convenience store on June 28, 2017. Waters has been known to visit Martin’s grave to promise a resolution to the case, but investigators have been frustrated by the lack of information coming from the public.

“I know the community knows who (killed Martin). I know the person (who knows) is afraid to come forward, but somebody knows who took Tierrell Martin’s life,” Waters said. “No matter who is in the office of police chief, we can’t solve crimes — especially major crimes — without the community’s involvement. The community has got to help, they’ve got to step forward.”

To bridge these gaps, Waters said the department has to continue to reach out to the community by attending events like the Stop the Violence march done in Martin’s honor every year, go to the vigils, funerals and homes of victims — in uniform.

“If you show your compassion and you do those things, they know that you’re doing your all, that you didn’t just put it up in a file and it’s forgotten,” Waters said.

There was a time when Waters’ path may have gone in a different direction. He was pursuing a career in radio after having run a radio show with a friend called “The Wild Man and Hollywood Show” for two years in high school (Waters was Hollywood). He even worked a part-time job at G104 FM for about a year where he met retired sheriff’s deputy James “JJ” Jackson Jr, who would later inspire him to turn to law enforcement.

But in the meantime, Waters was still pursuing higher education until the classes he wanted to take at UNC Pembroke filled up, forcing him to postpone college. He was disappointed, but this later seemed like divine intervention. His mother was an employee at the Imperial Foods during the plant fire in September of 1991, and had he been in college, Waters, who was also a volunteer with the Richmond County Rescue Squad at the time, may not have been at the scene where he was able to locate his mother and ride with her to the hospital.

“I believe God’s got his hands in all our lives and he knows what’s best,” Waters said. He joined the Hamlet Police Department later that year.

Retirement for Waters means not having to check his phone constantly during family gatherings, but he said he will always worry about the men and women of law enforcement. He said he prays that no harm comes to officers and that they don’t hurt anyone else.

“I hope people remember Chief Waters as a good man, a firm but fair man, a consistent man, a man that has shown love and compassion for this department and for this city,” Waters said.

Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Chief Scott Waters will retire on March 29 after 27 years with the Hamlet Police Department. The City of Hamlet will advertise the position next week, and City Manager Jonathan Blanton said he hopes to have a new chief in place within four to six weeks to avoid having to appoint an interim chief. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/web1_WatersGOOD2.jpg Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Chief Scott Waters will retire on March 29 after 27 years with the Hamlet Police Department. The City of Hamlet will advertise the position next week, and City Manager Jonathan Blanton said he hopes to have a new chief in place within four to six weeks to avoid having to appoint an interim chief.

By Gavin Stone Staff Writer

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2674 or [email protected]

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2674 or [email protected]