County to address preterm birth rates after ‘F’ grade

ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Health Department told the Board of Commissioners Tuesday that it will put an increased focus on reducing rates of preterm births, which are among the largest contributors to infant death and long-term health problems, after the county received a grade of “F” on that metric in the 2018 State of the County Health Report.

There were 89 preterm births, meaning births that occur in the 37th week of pregnancy or before, out of 574 total births in Richmond County in 2017 (the most recent year statistics are available). This rate of 15.5 percent of total births being preterm is significantly higher than the 11.5 percent threshold to receive a grade of “F.”

The State of the County Health Report (SOTCH) also showed that the county did not improve on the racial disparity of preterm births, which is a 1.32 ratio of white to non-white. Of the racial groups, the black community had the highest rates of preterm births at 13.6 percent, followed by Native Americans at 11.9, whites at 9.1 percent and Hispanics at 8.6 percent.

The SCOTCH Report, compiled by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, primarily focuses on three priorities: diabetes, infant mortality and teen pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections.

The prevalence of diabetes in Richmond County is roughly level with Hoke, Montgomery and Moore counties (the three other examples named in the report) as well as with the state overall. However, Richmond County’s rates of mortality from diabetes per 100,000 residents is more than twice the state average at 54.8 percent.

Health and Human Services Director Tommy Jarrell said that this disparity has been fairly consistent in the past and is due to diabetic residents in Richmond County not managing the disease once they are diagnosed, whether because they don’t have access to proper care or are not educated in maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

“Just because (diabetes mortality rates in Richmond County) are consistently high doesn’t mean we have to accept it,” Jarrell said.

Richmond County is in the third year of a Minority Diabetes Prevention Program grant, funded by the North Carolina Office of Minority Health and Health Disparities, that provides $230,000 annually to fund efforts to correct these issues through education, training and connecting more residents to care providers. The county is now in the second 3-year term of a Healthy People Healthy Carolina grant that uses evidence-based interventions to increase access to healthy foods and improve physical activity habits.

Richmond County is ranked sixth in the state in teen pregnancies with 68 pregnancies among women between the ages of 15 and 19 in 2017. Jarrell said these numbers are declining, but the rates of sexually transmitted infections — namely chlamydia and gonorrhea — are increasing.

Richmond County is now in its third year of addressing this trend with its Redefining and Empowering Adolescent and Community Health (REACH) Program. This program includes two curricula: Promoting Health Among Teens Abstinence Only for eighth-grade students and Reducing the Risk for ninth-grade students.

The report also found that Richmond County worsened in relation to the other 100 counties in 2018 as compared to 2017 in all of the health categories measured except for one: social and economic factors. Richmond County fell by four positions to 91st in overall health outcomes, three positions to 89th in length of life, four positions to 92nd in quality of life, two positions to 97th in health behaviors, two positions to 93rd in clinical care, and 17 positions to 81st in physical environment.

Since 2011, when the Foundation began keeping records, Richmond County has averaged a ranking of 90th in the state in health outcomes, which measures the county’s overall health statistics. The county’s highest ranking over this period was 88th in 2011 and its lowest ranking was 96th in 2015.

For comparison, in health outcomes for 2018, Anson County is ranked 90th, Scotland County is ranked 99th, Robeson County is ranked 100th, Montgomery County is ranked 63rd, Hoke County is 49th and Moore County is 22nd.

The leading cause of death in Richmond County in 2016 (the most recent data available) was heart disease, which accounted for 25.5 percent of deaths, followed by cancer, which accounted for 18.6 percent of deaths. Deaths from heart disease in Richmond County is significantly higher than the state’s figures for 2018 of 20.2 percent of deaths.

By Gavin Stone Staff Writer

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2674 or [email protected]

