ROCKINGHAM — The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4203 Auxiliary will again be donating care packages to another deployed military unit on Monday as part of an ongoing effort to support both veterans and those currently serving in the military.

The VFW has “adopted” the U.S. Army’s 264th Engineer Clearing Company, based out of Fort Bragg, which is currently deployed in Bagram, Afghanistan. The VFW raised $1,200 at their Rocking for Veterans event in November and this week used those funds to purchase snacks that will remind the soldiers of home such as Slim Jims, Pop Tarts, Cracker Jacks and other treats.

“We just want to give back to the soldiers and make them feel a little more at home (while) being so far away from home,” said Robin Roberts, president of the VFW auxiliary.

They will be putting the care packages together at 3 p.m. on Sunday at the VFW in Rockingham located on Old River Road, which is on the left when you are heading west past La Cabana. Roberts said the public is invited to assist in packaging and they are still accepting donations.

The VFW is asking for donations of small recreational items like Frisbees, decks of cards, and other hand-held games, as well as coffee, tea and hot chocolate mix, and powdered sports drinks, candy, trail mix and power bars, chips and canned soups.

Donations can be brought to the VFW on Old River Road. If you have questions about donating or volunteering, you can contact the VFW directly at 910-997-2585.

Contributed photo Robin Roberts, left, and Raven Roberts on Monday shop for the care packages to be sent to the U.S. Army’s 264th Engineer Clearance Company. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/web1_Robin-Roberts.jpg Contributed photo Robin Roberts, left, and Raven Roberts on Monday shop for the care packages to be sent to the U.S. Army’s 264th Engineer Clearance Company.

By Gavin Stone Staff Writer