Sisters track down the Golden Apple, collect prize

Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Alexis Morman, center left, and Candance Butler, top right, hold the golden apple with their children after turning it in Monday afternoon at the Daily Journal office. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Alexis Morman, center left, and Candance Butler, top right, hold the golden apple with their children after turning it in Monday afternoon at the Daily Journal office. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Candance Butler, left, and Alexis Morman found the golden apple at the base of a tree in the Dobbins Heights Community Park on Saturday, with the help of their children. They will split prizes from the six sponsors for the event. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Candance Butler, left, and Alexis Morman found the golden apple at the base of a tree in the Dobbins Heights Community Park on Saturday, with the help of their children. They will split prizes from the six sponsors for the event.

ROCKINGHAM — Anyone at the Dobbins Heights Community Park on Saturday likely heard the sound of the Daily Journal’s Golden Apple being finally found by Alexis Morman.

Morman was drafted to help her sister, Candance Butler, and her 8-year-old daughter, Saniah, in the search for the apple. The scavenger hunt is a tradition started by the Daily Journal in which readers piece together clues over a period of weeks which lead them to the golden item, whether it be an egg, a football or a seashell. The person that finds it wins a prize from each of the scavenger hunt’s sponsors.

This year, the event was sponsored by Boe’s Florist, Steele Uniforms, Brown’s Used Cars, America’s Storage Space, Grant’s Express Tire and Auto, and Gifts 4 All Seasons. The clues lead Morman and Butler — along with their children — to the base of a tree in the Dobbins Heights Community Park.

“I screamed ‘I found it!’” Morman said of her reaction when she honed in on her target. Butler added, “I’m pretty sure everyone at the park heard it.”

The pair were inspired by their mother, Tina Butler, several years ago to make a go at finding the golden item but this is the first time the pair have found it. Morman and Butler will split the six gift cards between themselves and their children.

Butler said her husband teased her and her sister for spending so much time on the seemingly simple game.

“We’re both moms; anything fun like this in the county we do it,” Butler said.

Morman had only been searching for a day, while Butler had started her search on the fourth clue and worked backwards to catch up. The clues ran in the paper Tuesday and Friday and stated that the apple was in one of the seven cities near a patch of flowers, that it wasn’t in the Richmond County cities ending with “-man” — Norman and Hoffman — nor Hamlet or Cordova.

This sparked a debate among the hunters about what cities were incorporated and which were not.

Clue #7, which read, “Get out walk around after you park, but you MUST enter before it gets dark!” was the giveaway for Morman, who concluded it had to be in either East Rockingham Park or Dobbins Heights Community Park. Daily Journal General Manager David Spencer said that the first year the newspaper held the scavenger hunt, they angered the Rockingham City Council because readers took to searching the grounds of City Hall and trampling the flower beds looking for a golden item — a hazard he has taken care to avoid since.

“It’s great to continue something that can bring the community together in a friendly competition,” Spencer said.

To any scavengers who venture to the tree and find it bare, know that Butler and Morman have already been there. Better luck next time!

Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Alexis Morman, center left, and Candance Butler, top right, hold the golden apple with their children after turning it in Monday afternoon at the Daily Journal office. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/web1_IMG_7592.jpg Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Alexis Morman, center left, and Candance Butler, top right, hold the golden apple with their children after turning it in Monday afternoon at the Daily Journal office. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Candance Butler, left, and Alexis Morman found the golden apple at the base of a tree in the Dobbins Heights Community Park on Saturday, with the help of their children. They will split prizes from the six sponsors for the event. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/web1_IMG_7588.jpg Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Candance Butler, left, and Alexis Morman found the golden apple at the base of a tree in the Dobbins Heights Community Park on Saturday, with the help of their children. They will split prizes from the six sponsors for the event.

By Gavin Stone Staff Writer

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2674 or [email protected]

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2674 or [email protected]