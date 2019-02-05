New president on board with Seaboard Festival

Mabe Mabe Carpenter Carpenter

HAMLET — The 37th annual Seaboard Festival, although months away, is already in its first phases of planning with an old, but new board.

Chuck Cobb, president of the Seaboard board last year, stepped down after the festival due to time commitments. He’s been elected as president of the North Carolina Crime Stoppers Association.

“I’m not abandoning them completely,” said Cobb. “I knew my priorities would be focused on the Crime Stoppers during those critical months of the Seaboard Festival, so that left me with too much on my plate to be on both.

“I felt comfortable with the leadership team in place that it wouldn’t matter if I stepped down and it would still be a great success and I can help along the way as needed.”

The news was understandable for the rest of the committee and Cobb agreed to stay on as an advisor to the board.

“He’s still helping us,” said Chris Carpenter, treasurer last year and now president of the board. “He wasn’t sure if he would be able to attend as many meetings as he could before and we totally understand that.”

The Seaboard Festival celebrates Hamlet’s history as the “Hub of the Seaboard” and features crafts, kids’ events, food and a variety of live entertainment. Each year the event sponsors a regional car show, Conductor’s Call event — in which contestants voice their best beckonings of “All abooooarrd!” — and a 5K race.

Carpenter said the board is making good progress so far. Vendor applications will be sent out at the end of the month, sub-committees are in the process of being formed and everyone is on the same page.

“We have a group of people who work seamlessly together, ” said Carpenter.

“It’s a huge relief to know what we’re doing,” added Diane Mabe, vice president. “We’re still able to keep our core team and everyone is excited and on board.”

Other members on the board include Treasurer Duke Smith and Secretary Missy Smith. Duke and Missy are also in charge of the Seaboard Festival 5K race. Proceeds from the race go toward scholarships. Longtime volunteer Jackie Hatfield is in charge of the car show.

During their January meeting, Carpenter and Mabe said they discussed what they felt went well during the festival and things they’d like to improve on. Both agreed the banner was a great addition and if they could’ve controlled the weather, they definitely would have.

“We were expecting one hiccup after another,” said Mabe. “But it all went smoothly.”

“It was our first one for us, so nothing is ever perfect,” added Carpenter. “We were just genuinely surprised on how smooth everything went.”

And Cobb said he’s confident that they’ll be able to pull off another successful festival.

“They will do an awesome job this year and it made it easy to step back knowing that they will do a fantastic job with it,” said Cobb.

By Jasmine Hager Staff Writer

Reach Jasmine Hager at 910-817-2675 or [email protected]

