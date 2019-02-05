Digital StarLab comes to town

Representatives from surrounding libraries visited the Thomas H. Leath Memorial Library to learn how to set-up, use and take down the StarLab portable planetarium. Representatives from surrounding libraries visited the Thomas H. Leath Memorial Library to learn how to set-up, use and take down the StarLab portable planetarium. The StarLab portable planetarium will be open to the public today, Feb. 5, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Thomas H. Leath Memorial Library. It will also be available for public use at the Hamlet Library from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Feb. 14. The StarLab portable planetarium will be open to the public today, Feb. 5, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Thomas H. Leath Memorial Library. It will also be available for public use at the Hamlet Library from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Feb. 14.

ROCKINGHAM — Today, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., kids can sit under the stars, explore coral reefs or observe wildlife at the Thomas H. Leath Memorial Library all thanks to the StarLab portable planetarium.

According to StarLab’s website, teachers are able to give students an intergalactic experience that brings science lessons to life and keep students engaged. The planetarium elevates lessons in astronomy, history, earth sciences, mythology and many others to a new level.

On Monday, representatives from each library in the Sandhill Regional Library System — Richmond, Moore, Montgomery, Hoke and Anson — set up the portable planetarium and familiarized themselves with the equipment.

“This is a new adventure for all of us,” said Debbie Knight, outreach coordinator at Thomas H. Leath Memorial Library. “I’ve seen photographs, but nothing like this.”

Jasmine Rockwell, youth services consultant at the State Library of North Carolina, said she first heard of the planetarium when she worked at the South Dakota State Library. She said the North Carolina Library had funds through the Institute for Museums and Library Services (IMLS) and the Library Services and Technology Act (LSTA) that needed to be used, and wrote in a proposal to purchase four StarLabs.

“They want us to be able to do good things for the public we serve and I felt that that this was one way we could use the funds that were allocated to us across the state,” said Rockwell.

With the portable planetarium, the libraries will be exploring the theme “A Universe of Stories” throughout the summer. The theme coincides with the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 Moon Landing. The N.C. Museum of Science will also have use of them.

Rockwell said the feedback has been positive so far. The planetarium being used in Richmond County was previously being used in Cumberland County libraries and schools.

“They’ve been wildly popular like we thought they would be,” she said. “Kids have given feedback like ‘that’s so cool’ and ‘I felt like I was in space.’

“Cumberland County was thrilled they were able to reach out to children in poverty and in low income,” she added. “It’s a way to bring knowledge opportunities to those who can’t get to it.”

The planetarium will also be at several schools throughout this week and next including LJ Bell Elementary, Washington Street Elementary, Mineral Springs Elementary, Rockingham Middle, Hamlet Middle and Ellerbe Middle.

Ashley Scott, librarian at Kemp-Sugg Memorial Library in Ellerbe, said she was excited to see the kids interact with it.

It will also be available at Hamlet Library for public use from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Feb. 14 before it leaves for the next county. Supervisor Shannon Hearne said the programs will last for approximately 20 – 30 minutes each before they switch groups. For more information, contact Thomas H. Leath Memorial Library at 910-895-6337.

Children can sit under the stars

By Jasmine Hager Staff Writer

