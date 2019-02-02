RCC, NCWorks bringing employment preparation services to Place of Grace

Gavin Stone | Daily Journal These computers will be used by RCC to hold Ready, Set, Work classes, prepare job seekers for the WorkKeys test, and by NCWorks who will provide career counseling services. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal These computers will be used by RCC to hold Ready, Set, Work classes, prepare job seekers for the WorkKeys test, and by NCWorks who will provide career counseling services.

ROCKINGHAM — Place of Grace is partnering with the NCWorks Career Center and Richmond Community College to connect the residents of its Rescue Mission and other community members who pass through its doors with employers.

Allison Melvin, manager of NCWorks, and Takeesha Patterson, a career adviser and outreach specialist with NCWorks, on Tuesday met with a group of over a dozen residents of Place of Grace’s Rescue Mission, which provides temporary housing and devotional activities while they work to get back on their feet.

This is the start of what will become a monthly visit from Patterson in which she will help job seekers register with NCWorks, provide career counseling and make referrals to employers. Patterson, who normally meets monthly with job seekers at libraries and other locations in the county, will begin making monthly visits to the campus at some point in February, according to Melvin.

Melvin said she’s hopeful that there will be a higher rate of return by holding open office hours with job seekers at Place of Grace.

“Whether it’s someone with a four-year degree or someone with an expired (commercial driver’s license) — man, if we can help them get back what they had, I feel like I’m doing the right thing,” Melvin said. “Their willingness to go through this process, to search for that job and to get that job with a positive attitude, you’re 90 percent there.”

Also in the coming weeks, RCC will establish a computer lab on the Place of Grace campus, where they will hold their Ready, Set, Work class, along with the Key Train lab to prepare people to take the WorkKeys test, according to Holly Russell, director of workforce and economic development for RCC.

The time and dates of these classes and NCWorks’ office hours have not yet been set.

Russell said completion of the Ready, Set, Work class is required by Plastek and ITG in Richmond County, the FCC and Service Thread in Scotland County, and the Smithfield Processing Plant in Tar Heel. Completion of the WorkKeys test is also preferred or required by many other companies.

NCWorks will also use these computers to help job seekers. Melvin said it’s like RCC and NCWorks are “merging” on the Place of Grace campus.

In their introductory meeting Tuesday — which Melvin said could’ve been 30 minutes long but wound up lasting all day — about half had previously registered with NCWorks and simply needed to update their information. She said at least two had already been referred to Enviva, and there are others who are highly qualified for leadership roles, including one with a business degree, and another with a banking background and an anthropology degree.

“They have the desire,” Melvin said.

