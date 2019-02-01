Rockingham High School Class of 1968 donates to Millstone 4-H camp

The Rockingham High School class of 1968 donated a check to Millstone 4-H Camp Friday morning to Program Director Erehn Frye. Class members pictured include Sandy Lampley, Cassandra Crump, Helen Wilkes Smith, Wanda Atkinson Stafford, Steve Etheridge, Hilton Haines and David Wood. The Rockingham High School class of 1968 donated a check to Millstone 4-H Camp Friday morning to Program Director Erehn Frye. Class members pictured include Sandy Lampley, Cassandra Crump, Helen Wilkes Smith, Wanda Atkinson Stafford, Steve Etheridge, Hilton Haines and David Wood.

ELLERBE — The Rockingham High School class of 1968 made a $1,725 check donation to the Millstone 4-H Camp Friday morning.

Class President Steve Etheridge said they took on the project following their 50th class reunion in December of last year. Etheridge said the camp staff was very helpful in providing them a venue and helping them get everything situated.

“We took the class funds that were left over to make this gift,” said Etheridge.

According to the camp’s website, in 1939, Millstone 4-H Camp officially opened and included a core dam, 12 cabins, a dining hall, craft shelter, caretaker’s house, staff house, 2 washrooms and a cook’s cabin. Several additions have been made since, inclduing a recreational hall (1952), two additional cabins (1952), a farm shop (1955) and a pool (1979). A high ropes course was added in 2005, in 2009, all 14 cabins were upgraded with heating/cooling systems, bathrooms and a new sewer system. And by 2010, the kitchen was remodeled.

At 4-H camp, children can participate in activities, including canoeing and kayaking, crafts, swimming, hiking, field games, ropes courses and shooting sports.

While outside, the “Rockets” sat on the three new wooden benches — also donated by the 1968 class — in the rock garden next to the State Employees Credit Union (SECU) 4-H Learning Center and reminisced over their high school days and their most recent reunion.

Budget Director Hilton Haines said the learning center was one of the nicest facilities around in North Carolina. “I give you all the highest praise,” he said.

Etheridge and Haines said following the reunion, they knew they wanted to give their leftover funds to Millstone Camp.

“The rock garden was something Keith Russell (camp director) wanted to do,” said Haines.

“This was one of his dream ideas,” added Etheridge. “And we’re happy to be a part of it.”

Erehn Frye, program director for Millstone, said she was very appreciative and couldn’t thank the group enough for their generosity.

“What’s neat to me is to see the community donate to another part of the community,” she said. “That’s why 4-H has been around for over 80 years. We’re very thankful.”

By Jasmine Hager Staff Writer

Reach Jasmine Hager at 910-817-2675 or [email protected]

