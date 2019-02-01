Don’t ‘interrupt’ her spelling

Jasmine Hager | Daily Journal Eighth-grader Xiomara Campos received a plaque and a $100 check from Interim Superintendent Jeff Maples after her win. Jackie Payne, media specialist at Cordova Middle School, congratulated Campos on her win. Jasmine Hager | Daily Journal Eighth-grader Xiomara Campos received a plaque and a $100 check from Interim Superintendent Jeff Maples after her win. Jackie Payne, media specialist at Cordova Middle School, congratulated Campos on her win. Jasmine Hager | Daily Journal Colton Brown from Mineral Springs Elementary School was runner up for the Richmond County School Spelling Bee. Jasmine Hager | Daily Journal Colton Brown from Mineral Springs Elementary School was runner up for the Richmond County School Spelling Bee. Jasmine Hager | Daily Journal Eighth-grader Xiomara Campos from Cordova Middle School won the Richmond County School spelling bee Thursday morning with the word “interrupt.” Campos said she practiced a couple words a day to prepare for the competition. Jasmine Hager | Daily Journal Eighth-grader Xiomara Campos from Cordova Middle School won the Richmond County School spelling bee Thursday morning with the word “interrupt.” Campos said she practiced a couple words a day to prepare for the competition.

HAMLET — After students competed against peers in their classrooms and schools, 11 students across Richmond County elementary and middle schools competed against each other Thursday morning in the Richmond County School Spelling Bee at the Cole Auditorium at Richmond Community College.

One by one, students took a deep breath as they walked up to the microphone to spell out the word given to them by Ruth Burgin, director of professional development and pronouncer for the competition.

“Unity. U-N-I-T-Y. Unity,” spelled one student.

“Nosiest. Can you use that in a sentence and give a definition?” asked speller Jonathan Perschbach.

“Of prying or inquisitive disposition or quality,” read Burgin.

“Nosiest. N-O-S-I-E-S-T. Nosiest,” he spelled.

“That is correct,” said Burgin.

“Yes!” Perschbach shouted with a small fist pump as he walked back to his seat.

Donna Gephart, director of K-12 english and social studies, said Richmond County Schools has been hosting a spelling bee competition for several years. She said she notices how the children grow into leaders in the community through the competition.

“Any time we have the opportunity to highlight the students and their successes is great,” she said.

“And it’s nice to win something you’ve worked hard for all year,” added Briana Goins, public information officer.

Eighth-grader Xiomara Campos from Cordova Middle School said she was nervous when the competition started and she saw her competition.

“I never made it this far, so I was nervous that I would lose,” she said.

She said as her competitors dwindled down, she started to feel less nervous and more excited. By then it was just her and Colton Brown from Mineral Springs Elementary School.

Brown and Campos went back and forth with each other spelling out words, including “fidelity”, “denim”, “tragic”, “rehearse” and “fathom.” But in the end, it was Campos that took home the win with the word “interrupt.”

“I would practice a couple words a day,” said Campos. “I feel good because I didn’t know I would win money, so now I have some money to spend.”

Interim Superintendent Jeff Maples awarded Campos with a $100 check in addition to her plaque. Campos said she was going shopping for some clothes.

Her principal, Rob Ransom, said he thought the event was great and was proud of Campos and her brother Brandon Campos, who placed runner-up at their school.

“This is a testament to her reading,” said Ransom. “And I want to thank Ms. Payne for coordinating everything at the school level. She does a great job with the kids.”

Jackie Payne, media specialist at Cordova Middle School, noticed the work Xiomara put into practicing for the competition and congratulated her on her win. She said in this day and age, “we often depend on our technology to spell for us.”

“I’m so proud of you,” she told Xiomara with a smile.

And while her brother sat in the audience and watched, he knew she would do good.

Jasmine Hager | Daily Journal

Eighth-grader Xiomara Campos received a plaque and a $100 check from Interim Superintendent Jeff Maples after her win. Jackie Payne, media specialist at Cordova Middle School, congratulated Campos on her win. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/web1_bee2-4.jpg Jasmine Hager | Daily Journal

Eighth-grader Xiomara Campos received a plaque and a $100 check from Interim Superintendent Jeff Maples after her win. Jackie Payne, media specialist at Cordova Middle School, congratulated Campos on her win. Jasmine Hager | Daily Journal

Colton Brown from Mineral Springs Elementary School was runner up for the Richmond County School Spelling Bee. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/web1_bee3-4.jpg Jasmine Hager | Daily Journal

Colton Brown from Mineral Springs Elementary School was runner up for the Richmond County School Spelling Bee. Jasmine Hager | Daily Journal

Eighth-grader Xiomara Campos from Cordova Middle School won the Richmond County School spelling bee Thursday morning with the word “interrupt.” Campos said she practiced a couple words a day to prepare for the competition. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/web1_bee-4.jpg Jasmine Hager | Daily Journal

Eighth-grader Xiomara Campos from Cordova Middle School won the Richmond County School spelling bee Thursday morning with the word “interrupt.” Campos said she practiced a couple words a day to prepare for the competition.

Students compete in bee at the Cole

By Jasmine Hager Staff Writer

Reach Jasmine Hager at 910-817-2675 or [email protected]

Reach Jasmine Hager at 910-817-2675 or [email protected]