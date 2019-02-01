Place of Grace opens emergency shelter from cold

Gavin Stone | Daily Journal An empty bed in the women's section of the Place of Grace campus' emergency shelter. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal An empty bed in the women's section of the Place of Grace campus' emergency shelter. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal The Raleigh Rescue Mission donated 17 beds to the Place of Grace campus earlier this month so they could open an emergency shelter for those needing a place to stay during the cold winter months. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal The Raleigh Rescue Mission donated 17 beds to the Place of Grace campus earlier this month so they could open an emergency shelter for those needing a place to stay during the cold winter months.

ROCKINGHAM — The Place of Grace campus has opened two rooms to be used as an emergency shelter for men and women needing to stay warm in the winter months.

There are currently six men staying in one of the rooms and one woman who moved in Thursday, according to Pastor Gary Richardson. The Raleigh Rescue Mission donated 17 beds to Place of Grace earlier this month, and Richardson said the rooms will remain open until there are “consistently warm days,” which he said will likely be in March.

The rooms are heated and both have one entrance each, which Richardson said “works perfect” for their purposes. The shelter functions similar to the Place of Grace Rescue Mission, which requires those staying there during the day to participate in devotional time and other activities. Place of Grace provides food for the temporary residents.

“We want to make this a better place to live for all people in Richmond County,” Richardson said. “This is us doing our part.”

Once the shelter closes in spring, Richardson said the residents will have the option of joining the larger population of the Rescue Mission.

“We encourage them to be a part of something that will give them a hand up,” Richardson said.

Those interested in using the shelter can call the Place of Grace campus directly at 910-817-7165, reach out to them on Facebook by searching “Place of Grace Campus” or speak to them in person at 252 School St. in East Rockingham.

Place of Grace is still in the process of getting the needed modifications to the building to allow it to become a homeless shelter for single men and women as well as families, a process which requires the building of dividers for privacy and more protections against fire, but Richmond County Director of Inspections Gary Williams approved the two rooms as temporary housing — once they added smoke and carbon monoxide detectors — because they are separate from the rest of the campus and already provide sufficient privacy between men and women.

The campus offers addiction services, holds church services, and is in the early stages of a partnership with the NCWorks Career Center to connect the residents with employers to get their lives moving in a positive direction.

One of the people staying at the shelter is Willie Owens, 63, who said he was traveling through the area when a police officer referred him to Place of Grace as a place to stay warm. Owens said he is working with NCWorks to get a job locally and said he plans to stay in the area — which he added reminds him of his hometown of Kings Mountain.

Owens said he is enjoying the Rescue Mission’s morning Bible study classes.

“I’m learning everything,” Owens said. “I never took the time to sit down and listen before.”

By Gavin Stone Staff Writer

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2674 or [email protected]

