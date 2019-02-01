Neglected dog rescued, owner avoids charges

Contributed photo This photo was taken by Kevin Lee as he drove by at around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday morning and shows Archie, the dark figure on the left, tethered far from what is meant to be his shelter after enduring sub-freezing temperatures the previous night. Contributed photo This photo was taken by Kevin Lee as he drove by at around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday morning and shows Archie, the dark figure on the left, tethered far from what is meant to be his shelter after enduring sub-freezing temperatures the previous night. Contributed photo A truck driver saw Archie chained up too far from his dog house on Tuesday when the weather forecast showed temperatures as low as 21 degrees that night with a chance of rain and snow. Contributed photo A truck driver saw Archie chained up too far from his dog house on Tuesday when the weather forecast showed temperatures as low as 21 degrees that night with a chance of rain and snow.

ELLERBE — A dog previously adopted from the Richmond County Animal Shelter was discovered chained up apparently without the ability to reach his bowl or his makeshift dog house and had developed a large sore from where his collar had cut into his neck.

The dog, Archie, was taken to Cooley’s Veterinary Hospital Wednesday morning and is expected to make a full recovery, according to Tessie Caulder, who met the Richmond County Animal Control there Wednesday morning. A friend of Caulder’s has offered to foster Archie for two weeks once he is released.

The Animal Shelter is requesting donations to pay for Archie’s medical bills. A representative at Cooley’s said his bill was $165 as of 4 p.m. Thursday, though this will increase by $25 each day he has to stay there. The representative also said Archie will likely have to return in the near future, which will add to his bill.

If you would like to assist in paying for Archie’s medical bills, call Cooley’s of Rockingham at 910-895-2426.

The owner adopted Archie on Feb. 13, 2018, when the dog was 2 months old. On Tuesday, Kevin Lee, a truck driver from Lilesville who had been passing Archie’s residence at the north end of Beaverdam Church Road on his route for several months, said he took an extra look at the dog on Tuesday knowing that the temperature was expected to dip down to 21 degrees with a chance of rain and snow.

Lee, who said he “loves animals,” noticed Archie didn’t seem to have moved from where he was laying the previous day which, was about 12 feet from his supposed shelter. He also noted that in all the times he had passed the house, he couldn’t remember ever seeing a car in the driveway, so he called Animal Control shortly after lunch Wednesday and provided an address, but it turned out to be the for the house next door. Chief Deputy Mark Gulledge confirmed that a deputy went to the address but did not locate the dog.

Archie remained outside through Tuesday night.

Lee said the dog could be easily seen from the road, especially during daylight hours. Lee said he drove by in the early morning hours Wednesday and saw Archie still laying in the same spot as before far from his shelter and called Animal Control again at 4:30 a.m. A short time later, Lee passed the house on his route again and stopped to take a picture to post on social media.

Lee estimated that it was about 20 hours between his first call and Archie being picked up.

“I thought it was very poor that it didn’t go better because that dog had to suffer through that cold night,” Lee said.

Lee called Caulder to check out the situation, and she said Archie was chained in such a way that he could not reach his shelter, which appeared to be a partial roof from the back of a pickup truck that was not fully enclosed.

As Caulder approached Archie Wednesday morning, she could smell rotting flesh and, after further examination, discovered that Archie’s collar had become embedded in his flesh and he had an open sore in his neck. He appeared to be well nourished, despite his other ailments, Caulder said.

“I don’t care how nourished he was, that falls under neglect and abuse,” Caulder said. “(The smell) was bad. If you could smell that smell, you will never forget it for the rest of your life. The bad thing is there’s more like this out in the county.”

Richmond County’s Animal Control Ordinance defines an adequate shelter as one that has four walls and a solid floor. Section 7d of the Ordinance states that animals must be tethered in a way that allows them access to shade, protection from precipitation. Section 5f states that it is unlawful to cause any animal to be deprived of shelter.

The owner surrendered Archie to Animal Control — meaning that the owner officially acknowledged that he could not provide care for the animal — after Lee posted the photo to social media. Caulder said she heard the deputy on the scene tell the owner that he would not be charged for neglect because he surrendered Archie, but that if he were to ever own another pet he would be charged retroactively.

Gulledge could not confirm these specifics Thursday afternoon.

Lee said he believes the owner only did surrendered Archie because he saw Lee stop his truck in the road to snap a picture.

“The man should be charged because the only reason he called is because he didn’t want to get in trouble,” Lee said. “That’s my opinion.”

Caulder agreed, saying, “Just because an owner surrenders a dog does not forgive them for the damage they’ve done.”

By Gavin Stone Staff Writer

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2674 or [email protected]

