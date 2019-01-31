Adult home receives a memorial grant in honor of committee member’s sister

Mallard Lane — an adult group home for those who are developmentally disabled or have behavioral disabilities — was awarded a $2,000 memorial grant Monday. Mallard Lane — an adult group home for those who are developmentally disabled or have behavioral disabilities — was awarded a $2,000 memorial grant Monday.

ROCKINGHAM — Community Based Alternative Inc. came about in the 1980s when Brenda Mitchell and another member realized the need for housing for the developmentally delayed in the community.

Their mission statement is the development of alternative living environments for individuals with intellectual developmental disabilities and the provision of training programs to aid in the development of life skills.

During Community Based Alternative Inc.’s quarterly meeting Monday, Mallard Lane in Rockingham — a group home for adults — was awarded a $2,000 memorial grant named after committee member Brenda Mitchell’s sister, Dell McAuley.

“The money will be used to enhance the home and make it feel more homey,” said Mitchell. “For example, one resident doesn’t like things hanging on the walls, so they painted murals and added rocking chairs.”

The meetings are also a chance for board members to hear progress reports by home managers and to make sure residents in the homes are receiving what they need. Mitchell said the comapany Monarch — which provides the staff for the homes — also attends the meetings.

“We’re trying to get community awareness and awareness to consumers outside Richmond County for developmentally disabled children and adults,” said Mitchell. “They don’t have to send them out of the county. They can keep them here.”

Community Based Alternative Inc. offers three homes: Mallard Lane, Pence Place and Deer Run.

Mallard Lane is a five-bed, intermediate care facility for adults with intellectual developmental disability and adults with behavioral disorders. Deer Run is a six-bed facilty for adults with intellectual developmental disabilities and Pence Place is a nine-bed facility for children with intellectual developmental disabilities.

When they first started in the 80s, Mallard Lane was first and then Deer Run in Ellerbe was built. Mitchell said they then realized that they needed one for children (up to age 21), which led to Pence Place.

Mitchell said all the locations look like homes and all the residents have their own room. They’re able to stay for as long as feasibly possible unless their condition worsens, which then Mitchell said they would be transferred to an intensive care unit.

“We’re an advocacy group that oversees the three housing programs. “We make sure the residents receive quality care and developmental life skills.”

For more information, contact Liason and Adminstrative Assistant Lisa Lisk at 910-895-8466. The office is located at 228 E. Franklin St., Rockingham. Parents needing care for their children must send referrals to Monarch. They can contact Stephanie Haas at 704-986-1879.

Mallard Lane — an adult group home for those who are developmentally disabled or have behavioral disabilities — was awarded a $2,000 memorial grant Monday. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_mallard.jpg Mallard Lane — an adult group home for those who are developmentally disabled or have behavioral disabilities — was awarded a $2,000 memorial grant Monday. Jasmine Hager | Daily Journal

By Jasmine Hager Staff Writer

Reach Jasmine Hager at 910-817-2675 or [email protected]

Reach Jasmine Hager at 910-817-2675 or [email protected]