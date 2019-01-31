Woman accused of shopping spree with stolen card

Short Short Short Short

ROCKINGHAM — A Rockingham woman is accused of stealing a financial card in order to buy over $400 worth of beer, cigarettes, soda and other groceries over a four day period.

Ashleigh Cameron Short, 26, of North Beanit Avenue, allegedly broke into the residence of an apparent family member on May 14, 2018, and stole their State Employees Credit Union Card, according to warrants for her arrest. Short went on to spend about $480 on 10 purchases made between May 14 and May 17, the warrants show.

On May 14, Short allegedly bought 16 12-packs of soda worth a total of $85. The next day was the busiest, with the following purchased: two packs of cigarettes, a box of cigarettes, a 20 ounce soda, four packs of dog food, two boxes of Tide pods, some gas, and a Starbucks Frappuccino.

Then on May 16, Short allegedly purchased another bag of dog food, another box of cigarettes, another 20 ounce soda and two cases of beer, the warrants show.

Short bought a carton of cigarettes and more soda on May 17, 2018.

She is charged with 10 felony counts of obtaining property by false pretenses, one misdemeanor count each of breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering and financial card theft, as well as 10 misdemeanor counts of financial card fraud.

Short was arrested on Jan. 16, though her warrants only became available this week. She was placed under a $75,000 secure bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 31.

Records with the N.C. Department of Public Safety show that Short has never been incarcerated but has been convicted multiple times for larceny. Her first offense was a February 2017 conviction on one count of misdemeanor larceny for which she was given probation.

In September 2018, Short was convicted on one felony count each of financial card fraud and credit card theft as well and two misdemeanor counts of larceny.

