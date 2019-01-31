Enviva to hold first job fair Saturday

Gavin Stone | Daily Journal These are the truck tippers located in back of the Enviva plant where trucks will dump their wood fiber and put it on a trail that will carry it to the next phase of the process. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal These are the truck tippers located in back of the Enviva plant where trucks will dump their wood fiber and put it on a trail that will carry it to the next phase of the process. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal These structures are the dry hammer mills used to process the wood fibers Enviva sources from logging companies and other landowners into pellets, which are used for fuel. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal These structures are the dry hammer mills used to process the wood fibers Enviva sources from logging companies and other landowners into pellets, which are used for fuel.

HAMLET — Enviva Biomass’ Hamlet facility will hold its first job fair Saturday, where the company will seek to fill some of the roughly 60 positions leading up to the company’s planned opening in June.

The fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 2 at the Dobbins Heights Community Center located at 222 Earle Franklin Road. In order to get first preference in being referred to an Enviva representative on the day of the fair, applicants must register at the NCWorks Career Center located at 115 W. Franklin St. next to the Richmond County Judicial Center before Feb. 2.

Those who have not registered with NCWorks by that date will have to register at NCWorks’ mobile unit before having a chance to speak with one of the roughly 10 Enviva representatives on site.

Dillon Milicevic, the Hamlet facility’s human resources manager, said the open positions range from entry level to highly specialized positions in the electrical and mechanical trades to those that require experience supervising manufacturing processes. The positions available are shift supervisor, electrical technician, utility operator, scales operator, mobile equipment operator, pellet mill operator, receiving clerk, quality technician, control room operator and mechanical technician.

Milicevic said this job fair is the first of at least three fairs the company will hold between now and April. He added that the “big demographic” the company hopes to see is applicants with “transferable skills,” meaning the fundamentals like leadership ability, effectiveness working in a team, and being a strong communicator.

A GED is typically required for employment, Milicevic said, but the company allows applicants to earn their GED in the first six months of employment. Potential employees will also be required to pass a background check and drug tests.

Richmond County Economic Developer Martie Butler said Enviva is expected to create a total of 80 jobs with an average wage that is approximately $40,000 higher than the average annual salary in Richmond County, and represents an investment of well over $117 million in the county. These numbers do not include the economic impact of the over 300 construction workers that have been on the site and spending money in the county for the last several months.

“Enviva moving to Richmond County stands to be one of the largest announcements our county has seen in years,” Butler said.

The plant will increase the value of timber in the area and increase business for the logging industry, according to Butler. Enviva has also partnered with CSX to ship their wood pellets to Wilmington by rail, which will increase their rail traffic.

The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Air Quality earlier this month approved a modified air permit to Enviva which allows the company to increase its production of wood pellets from 537,625 oven-dried tons per year to 625,011 and to be reclassified as a PSD Minor stationary source of pollution by adding on more pollution control devices.

“Enviva is excited to be hosting our first job fair in Richmond Couny,” said Plant Manager Paul Pereira. “The Hamlet plant will provide great career opportunities.”

