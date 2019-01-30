Child care center expands, looks to future

Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Iris McRae, center, cuts the ribbon on the Over the Rainbow Child Development Center, which has moved into a new building on Biltmore Drive, allowing it to double the number of children it takes care of. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Iris McRae, center, cuts the ribbon on the Over the Rainbow Child Development Center, which has moved into a new building on Biltmore Drive, allowing it to double the number of children it takes care of.

ROCKINGHAM — The Over the Rainbow Child Development Center moved to a new building last week, which will allow the business to increase the amount of children it can can take care of from 24 to 123. Officials have already more than doubled the amount of children since it opened.

Over the Rainbow (OTR) is a 24-hour child care facility that for the last 14 years was run out of the home of Iris and Robert McRae. They have owned the building — located at 100 Biltmore Road next to the laundromat — for seven years, but the process of bringing the building up to code to support their business model was continually delayed.

Iris McRae, owner of OTR, said they decided to expand because they often were having to turn away parents who work late-night shifts because they had reached their capacity.

“You’ve got people who work second shift, third shift and a lot day cares … either can’t accommodate them to come in early or because they close early,” she said. “That’s where we come in.”

OTR employs 15 staff members who take of the children around the clock. While there, the children do educational activities, skill building, play games and go outside, and are provided with three meals a day (depending on what time span they are staying at the center). OTR does not charge a fee for parents who pick their children up late if it is due to work.

For more information on OTR, call the center at 910-895-1736.

Iris said what they’ve gotten out of the intense work that goes into running a 24-hour facility is the close relationships with parents and children, even going as far as to give parents a ride to work or picking their children up when OTR was a smaller operation.

“(We are) trying to help provide them what the children may need that they can’t provide,” she said.

Iris McRae said they would like to expand even further in the future, once they attain their 5-star accreditation from the National Association for the Education of Young Children.

Margaret Gould, director of OTR for the last year, said working with the children from all different backgrounds is an “indescribable” feeling.

“We meet everybody where they are; we don’t judge them for their economic status but embrace their background,” Gould said.

The new facility opened Jan. 21 and in less than a week OTR had increased the amount of children they care for from 24 to 50, according to Iris. On Tuesday, the Richmond County Chamber of Commerce invited local leaders who have helped the McRae’s along the way to the facility’s ribbon cutting.

In attendance were representatives from Purdue, Lowes, Walmart, First Bank and county leaders including Commissioners Rick Watkins and Tavares Bostic, Clerk of Court Vickie Daniel, Rockingham and Hoffman Mayor Pro Tems John Hutchinson and Daniel Kelly. Also in attendance were Rep. Garland Pierce and Sen. Tom McInnis.

The human resources manager for Purdue, Leslie King said the company became an unofficial sponsor of OTR because they told so many employees about their 24-hour service. The McRae’s thanked Lowes, Walmart, and Hawks Builders for their material support over the years and First Bank for financing the expansion.

McInnis presented the McRaes with an American flag and touted their persistence in getting to this point. McInnis said he became aware of their efforts to expand their efforts 18 months ago and said each time they spoke they reported another road block but kept moving forward.

“Persistence is the word, because they could have thrown up their hands at any moment,” McInnis said. “That’s not what they did; they persisted … and the reason they did that is because the vision they had and the need for this community for the service they are offering here.”

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2674 or [email protected]

