Sandhills Community Action Program Inc. offers services through grant funding

ROCKINGHAM — The Sandhills Community Action Program Inc. in Rockingham held an open public hearing Tuesday afternoon for their Community Service Block Grant Program.

Sandhills Community Action Program Inc.’s mission states that it wants to develop viable approaches aimed at generating an improved quality of life for low-income people. Continuous efforts are made to generate the needed support to improve the prospects for self-sufficiency and independence and to end helplessness and homelessness. They’re located in Anson, Montgomery, Moore and Richmond Counties.

Every year, Program Coordinator Karen Thomas said they hold community meetings to ascertain views, comments, questions, concerns and suggestions on how funds from the Community Service Block Grant Program will be used.

“A lot of people complain about low wages due to lack of education, certification and skills,” said Thomas. “And that’s what employers are looking for. But over the last three years, we’ve been pushing our work program and paying for skill training.”

According to the United States Census Bureau, for the years 2013-2017, 16.1 percent of North Carolinians live below the poverty level.

Funding from the Community Service Block Grant supports projects that lessen poverty in communities, address the needs of low-income individuals, including the homeless, migrants and the elderly, and provides services and activities addressing employment, education, better use of available income, housing, nutrition, emergency services and/or health, according to the Office of Community Service website.

And while Tuesday’s meeting didn’t generate a large audience, Thomas said people have dropped in throughout the day and earlier in the month to fill out surveys to give their opinions on what they’d like to see Richmond County improve on.

The Sandhills Community Action Inc. in Rockingham offers Section 8 housing and the S.T.A.R.S (Soaring to Achieve Realistic Success) Self-Sufficiency Program. Thomas said they’ve been working hard to push the self-sufficiency program.

“There’s more to life than Section 8 housing,” said Thomas. “You get a great feeling because you can see the payoff. If you can see someone who made less than the poverty line make above that, it pays for itself.”

The program’s purpose is to stimulate a better focus of all available local, state, private and federal resources toward the goal of enabling low-income individuals of all ages to attain the skills, knowledge and motivations to secure the opportunities needed for them to become fully self-sufficient.

For the 2017-2018 year, 81 people were enrolled in the S.T.A.R.S. Self-Sufficiency Program. Thomas said participants will work with a case manager to establish goals and an action plan.

“I anticipate an increase this year,” said Thomas. “The ones we have have been really excited about it.”

Thomas shared several success stories that have come from the program, including a woman who was able to obtain her driver’s license after sharing with her case manager that she couldn’t understand the driver’s education booklet and another lady who enrolled in the Richmond Community College truck driving program and went from living off food stamps to being able to provide a stable income for her and her family.

“We give our participants something to look forward to,” said Thomas.

The building is located at 602 Rockingham Road, Rockingham. For more information, contact Case Manager Mary McLain at 910-410-0207.

By Jasmine Hager Staff Writer

Reach Jasmine Hager at 910-817-2675 or [email protected]

