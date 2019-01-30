Tense protest ends with hug as online argument reaches the streets

Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Andy Grooms hold his “free hugs” sign on Harrington Square Tuesday. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Andy Grooms hold his “free hugs” sign on Harrington Square Tuesday. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Andy Grooms stands opposing China Coles and Amber Bell on Tuesday with the tissue box he brought to mock them as “crybabies,” resting in front of them on a trash can. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Andy Grooms stands opposing China Coles and Amber Bell on Tuesday with the tissue box he brought to mock them as “crybabies,” resting in front of them on a trash can.

ROCKINGHAM — What started with an attempt at humor in a popular Facebook group spiraled into racial barbs being thrown over the past week, and culminated in a protest condemning racism on Harrington Square Tuesday evening.

A user posted an old picture of a malnourished dog in “One Man’s Junk Richmond County” — a public Facebook group with over 35,000 members where people sell used items and promote local resources — with the comment, “Anybody want this mut (I) can’t afford to feed him any longer,” in an attempt to provoke outrage last week. It worked, and the since-deleted post drew as many as 500 comments, according to one person who was in the comment thread.

The original poster, a black woman, revealed that the post was a joke, but not before the comment thread had devolved into racist remarks using the stereotypes of black people being lazy and on welfare as both the reason why she had let the dog go hungry (before she said it was a joke) and the reason why she had time to make jokes like that.

One user commented, “I didn’t think you could have dogs in Section 8.”

At some point, another user posted a long comment in the thread in which they condemned what they saw as reverse racism and said, in response to comments making fun of the kind of beer white people drink, “but y’all eat chalk and rape and kill your own kind,” according to screenshots of the thread provided to the Daily Journal.

This user could not be reached for comment via Facebook Tuesday evening.

In another comment, the same user said they keep mace and a “knife to take ya life” on their person if any black people were to try to fight her.

“But I will say this, my white loud mouth a** (isn’t) going no godd*** where and please believe I keep (mace) for ya face and a knife to take ya life.”

This user is currently employed at Hudson Brothers Deli, another employee confirmed Tuesday. Hudson Brothers declined to comment, other than to say that a person with the last name “Hudson” who claimed on Facebook to working to have the issue with the employee’s comments “taken care of” was not affiliated with Hudson Brothers.

Kevin Jones, a black man who said he orders food from Hudson Brothers for his company often and is friends with a staff member, said he won’t be returning to the restaurant after reading what the other employee said in the Facebook thread. He commented in the thread in response to the user, “As many times as I’ve come into Hudson Brothers, I’ve seen you .. (I) should have known. Definitely (won’t) be coming back nor (will) my company.”

“(The user) might not represent the views of Hudson Brothers, but the fact that someone in there like (the user) could be serving my food bothers me,” Jones said when reached by Facebook Tuesday. “Usually if you see one roach, there’s usually another in the vicinity.”

After this unfolded, a small group of residents organized a demonstration of unity to condemn an apparent comfort with racism shown in the Facebook thread.

Deborah Conner, who took out the permits for the demonstration, said the user who made the above comments “took it too far,” going beyond the jokes being made.

“We want to make it known that it is not OK to say these things,” Conner said. “No one will speak up for what’s right, no one wants to take up the challenge.”

China Coles, one of the demonstrators, said the Hudson Brothers employee who posted the racist comments apologized for the remarks in private messages to her on Facebook.

Conner and Diana Soto, who was in the Facebook thread and joined the demonstration Tuesday, said they have received death threats and been called racial slurs in private messages on Facebook. Conner said she has received messages calling her a “n****r lover,” and Soto said she has received threats of deportation, despite being a citizen.

There were six people demonstrating in support of Conner’s cause, not including two children with them. They started in front of the Richmond Community Theatre holding signs reading “erase racism,” “Black Lives Matter,” “pro-black is not anti-white,” “nothing wrong with chocolate or vanilla they are both delicious,” and “silence is acceptance, speak out against hate.”

They eventually marched down the sidewalk in front of BB&T, never approaching Hudson Brothers Deli.

As they stood with their signs in front of the theater, Andy Grooms, sporting a black “Make America Great Again” hat and carrying a sign reading “Keep America Great: Trump 2020” approached and placed a box of tissues in front of the others.

“I heard there were some crybabies out here,” Grooms said.

From there, the peaceful demonstration turned into a shouting match.

Grooms, who said he has personal relationships with Hudson Brothers employees and is a regular there, vouched for the staff’s character and took issue with the use of racial identifiers on the other signs as evidence that the demonstrators were not trying to promote peace but instead were creating more division. He also said they were trying to get the employee fired for using their First Amendment right, based on the deluge of phone calls that the restaurant received over recent days.

“That’s not America,” Grooms said.

The demonstrators maintained that they were only against “the acceptance of racism” not protesting Hudson Brothers in particular nor trying to get the employee fired. They also questioned the racial implications of Grooms supporting President Donald Trump, who has a history of making racist statements.

Neicy Coles challenged Grooms to see things from her perspective a black woman who has to worry that someone could tamper with her food because of her race. Amber Bell, another one of the demonstrators, joined Coles in that challenge, and said that as a nurse, she would assist anyone of any race even if they spit in her face.

At one point, Grooms said he would hold a “Black Lives Matter” sign because he agrees with the statement, but only if it was included with other races. Conversely, the others said they would hold a “White Lives Matter” sign, because they all agree that life should be valued without regard to race. Grooms also agreed that minorities face more discrimination in the United States.

After about 45 minutes of argument, Grooms revealed that the other sign he had been holding the whole time was a “free hugs” sign and he and Coles shared a hug. They also discovered that they both graduated from Richmond Senior High School in 2005.

In the aftermath, Grooms said he came in with assumptions that the group was protesting Hudson Brothers itself which turned out to be false and said he was open to more conversation.

“It’s like attacking your family, but I know these people, so for them to be calling up here trying to take business away or trying to get (the user) fired — I know (the Hudson Brothers staff) is not like that,” Grooms said. “When I saw that (the demonstration) was for specifically, ‘let’s stomp out the hate,’ ‘everybody’s the same,’ that was kind of different. And they weren’t in front of Hudson Brothers.”

Bell said she thinks Grooms came out to “make fun” of their message but by the end she felt he had listened to their side.

“I think that he did learn from our side, that we are people and we’re not all about hate,” Bell said.

Grooms and China Coles exchanged numbers in the hopes of getting together for a more productive conversation in the future.

“Spread the love,” Grooms said.

