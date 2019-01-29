Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Habitat for Humanity of the N.C. Sandhills dedicated a new home to Robert, Nikki and Ellis Pittman on Saturday after the family earned 300 sweat equity hours over a span of six months. Nikki is vision impaired. They will move in this weekend. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Habitat for Humanity of the N.C. Sandhills dedicated a new home to Robert, Nikki and Ellis Pittman on Saturday after the family earned 300 sweat equity hours over a span of six months. Nikki is vision impaired. They will move in this weekend.

HAMLET — Nikki, Ellis and Robert Pittman received their home from Habitat for Humanity of the N.C. Sandhills Saturday after six months of building “sweat equity,” and will move in this weekend.

The Pittman family will go from renting a trailer to owning a newly built, energy-efficient home with a zero-interest mortgage. Each payment of the mortgage goes to support Habitat’s next home. Potential homeowners have to earn at least 300 hours of sweat equity through work at the Habitat ReStore, taking homeowner classes or volunteering on other build sites.

“It’s a blessing and me and my family are so excited (to move in),” said Nikki Pittman. “Everybody just came together to help us on each step up to the ending point. This morning for me, it was tears of joy.”

Nikki is vision impaired, and Amie Fraley, executive director of the Sandhills branch of Habitat, said she would have been justified in saying she couldn’t help her family earn the sweat equity due to her disability, but instead Nikki volunteered to work at the ReStore, with her son, Robert, in support.

“It was such an awesome thing for her but also a real testament to a teenage boy who’s got a million other things going on, too,” Fraley said.

On the challenge of completing the hours, Nikki said it wasn’t difficult because “God was with us every step of the way.”

“It’s just doing the work, doing what we’re supposed to do,” she said.

The home was built through the collaboration of a wide array of volunteer organizations, which contributed over 2,000 hours of labor, including Place of Grace, the Richmond Senior High School Beta Club, the Creek Runners Club and the RVers.

Tony Laird, who supervised the build, used to work in private construction and said that while it brings in good money, he felt like he was only “serving vanity.” He said working with Habitat — with which he’s assisted in about 10 home constructions and about 50 home repairs after Hurricane Matthew in his over two years with the organization — he is able to help people realize the American Dream.

“This is me still using the skills I have and applying them but I just have a better feeling about the whole thing,” Laird said. “You’re helping people get to a place that they never thought they’d get to or hoped they’d get to.”

The Pittman home was the inaugural Women Build for the Sandhills Habitat, which sought to encourage more women to participate in the construction. Christian Liles, chairperson of the Women Build 2018 Committee, said Habitat always needs more volunteers.

“You don’t have to have any experience, whatever comfort level you have, there’s something to do,” Liles said.

The Women Build is still just shy of their $35,000 fundraising goal, which would supply one third of the cost of the next Habitat home. Those interested in volunteering or donating can reach the Sandhills Habitat directly at 910-295-1934 or go to the ReStore next to Food Lion on East Broad Avenue in Rockingham.

Among the volunteers on the Pittman home was Beverly Downey, a bus driver for Richmond County Schools, who earned her Habitat home over 11 years ago. The home allowed her to move out of the Rockingham Housing Authority, the same year she got her foster parent license. Not only did the Habitat house cut her rent in half, Downey said the house also allowed her to be caretaker for kids who were in need.

She fostered about 15 children in 10 years, plus taking care of her two nieces (her own two children are in their early 20s).

Ellis Pittman did maintenance for Downey’s housing complex for over 19 years, and Downey jumped at the chance to return the support he offered her family.

“I’m just happy to give back because somebody done it for me,” Downey said. “If we don’t support it (Habitat) is going to fold.”

Vision impaired member did work

By Gavin Stone Staff Writer

By Gavin Stone Staff Writer

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2674 or [email protected]