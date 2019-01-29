Businesses bowl for the arts

Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Alex Maples, of Rockingham, bowls at his first Super Bowl for the Arts on Monday for the Crestview A team from Crestview Baptist Church. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Alex Maples, of Rockingham, bowls at his first Super Bowl for the Arts on Monday for the Crestview A team from Crestview Baptist Church.

ROCKINGHAM — Richmond County residents bowled-out Monday night to support Arts Richmond’s fifth annual “Super Bowl for the Arts” fundraiser.

Arts Richmond (AR) is a nonprofit organization that works to build and support Richmond County’s artistic community. The Super Bowl, held the Monday before the NFL’s Super Bowl, allows local businesses and groups to sponsor a lane at Striker’s Bowling Center in Rockingham.

Jimmy McDonald, president of AR, said the proceeds will support the Richmond County Photography Group, the Richmond Community College exhibits, Susan Perkins’ painting courses, and other projects they do throughout the year.

Supporters filled all 12 lanes at Striker’s Monday night. The 1st place prize went to Jeff’s Trophies and Tees, while the last place prize went to Farm Bureau.

“In a small town you’ve got to have these partnerships and support each other,” McDonald said. “For it to be a Monday and for (Striker’s) to be full, it’s a great feeling.”

Jan Allen, an art teacher in Richmond County for over 30 years and an AR board member, bowled at the event with two teams from Crestview Baptist Church. Allen said the church has participated in the fundraiser each year because art is one of God’s gifts to humanity.

“God is the ultimate creator … he instilled the ability to create art in us,” Allen said. “(Crestview supports AR) because it lets (Richmond County) bring out those gifts.”

Crestview’s two teams were the younger, mostly male newcomers “Crestview A” and “Betty’s Bowlers,” made up of veteran bowlers Annette Stewart, Kathy Allen, Kristi Allen, Lana Grant and Kelly Pleasant, led by Betty Caudle, who is semi-retired from the sport.

Caudle said they support AR because it’s “good for the children” to be engaged in artistic expression. Stewart said she loves bowling and applied her basketball knowledge to help her get an edge, focusing on her “follow through.”

Jeff Ingram, owner of Jeff’s Trophies and member of a bowling league, notched an early strike on the way to victory Monday night. Ingram has brought a team out for the last three years.

“We like to support a good cause,” he said.

By Gavin Stone Staff Writer

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2674 or [email protected]

