ROCKINGHAM — When Levy Steele started working as a registered nurse at FirstHealth in Moore County three years ago, she began to notice that the difficulties she was having finding medical scrubs that fit her were common with many of her colleagues.

Some hospitals and clinics provide their staffs with appropriate clothing temporarily, she said, but for most nurses it’s up to them to find their own, which typically means going online and hoping their clothes for work fit when they arrive in the mail.

“It was hard to find the right colors, sizes and styles,” Steele said. “It’s convenient to buy online but trying on in person lets you see what it looks like on you.”

So she decided to do something about it. Earlier this month Steele, her husband, Robert, and their son, Michael — who live in Hamlet — held a grand opening for Steele Uniforms, which sells the various articles of clothing needed in the medical field, along with stethoscopes, plus school uniforms.

The store, located at 629 E. Broad Ave. in Rockingham on the strip down from Rick and Al’s Car Wash, carries nine different brands of scrubs for men and women, as well as lab coats, shoes, and other items a medical professional may need.

“We wanted to sell quality products at affordable prices,” Robert Steele said.

The store is a family affair: Michael, 24, runs the day-to-day operations of the store with his parents as co-owners. Robert is retired from the U.S. Army and Levy works at the Reid Heart Center in Pinehurst, which is a part of FirstHealth. Levy graduated from Richmond Community College with an associate’s degree in nursing and will complete her bachelor’s degree in December.

Steele Uniforms is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Levy Steele said the website, www.steeleuniforms.com, will soon be up and running with products available for sale.

Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Levy, Robert, and Michael Steele opened Steele Uniforms to address the needs of the medical community and students going back to school who often struggle to find appropriate work and school uniforms that fit.

By Gavin Stone Staff Writer