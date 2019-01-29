Man arrested in meth investigation

Owens Owens Owens Owens

ROCKINGHAM — A Hamlet man has been arrested for dealing methamphetamine.

Jonathan Keith Owens, 32, of Terry Trail allegedly sold methamphetamine to a confidential informant on three separate occasions between Jan. 7 and Jan. 16, according to warrants for his arrest. The first sale was of 0.2 grams of meth, the second 1.3 grams, and the third 2.8 grams for a total of 4.3 grams, warrants show.

Owens allegedly sold the drugs from a gray Mitsubishi Eclipse and a Black Ford Focus.

He is charged with three felony counts each of selling methamphetamine; delivering methamphetamine; and possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver methamphetamine, a Schedule II controlled substance, two felony counts of maintaining a vehicle for keeping and selling a controlled substance and one felony count of possession of methamphetamine.

Owens was arrested and placed in the Richmond County Jail under a $75,000 secure bond. He is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 31.

Records with the N.C. Department of Public Safety show Owens has been convicted of three misdemeanor offenses in North Carolina, each in Richmond County.

The first offense was a larceny of over $200 that occurred in October 2003, though he was not convicted until September 2010. He was sentenced to probation before serving a one month prison term six months later.

His most recent offense was an assault on a child in September 2015 for which he was convicted in October 2015 and was sentenced to probation, according to state records.

