2 men arrested in Richmond County church robbery

Wiggins Wiggins Cribb Cribb

ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday arrested two individuals wanted in connection with a break in at a church in which over $10,000 of lawn equipment was stolen.

Zachery Earl Cribb and Carles Daniel Wiggins, both of Laurel Hill, allegedly stole two riding lawn mowers and an undisclosed amount of weed eaters, gas blowers and gas trimmers with an estimated value over $10,000 from a church on Battley Dairy Road, according to the sheriff’s office.

Law enforcement have received additional reports of an enclosed trailer with over $40,000 in power tools being stolen from a site on NC-381 in Hamlet, as well as another utility trailer stolen from an address on Spring Church Road in Hamlet.

Investigators recovered the two mowers and the two trailers in Scotland County, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Anyone with information regarding stolen power tools or recreational vehicles is encouraged to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 910-895-3232 or contact CrimeStoppers at 910-997-5454.

Both men are charged with two felony counts of larceny and one felony count each of breaking and entering and larceny after breaking and entering. Cribb is held at the Richmond County Jail under a $75,000 secure bond and Wiggins is held under a $35,000 secure bond.

Cribb was charged with 18 felonies in October related to the theft of four-wheelers, a dirt bike, two guns (a rifle and handgun), a hunting bag and a truck allegedly stolen by the pair. The sheriff’s office did not release an estimated value of these items at the time of the arrest.

Records with the N.C. Department of Public Safety show that neither man has any previous convictions in North Carolina.

Wiggins https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_wiggins.jpg Wiggins Cribb https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_cribb-1-.jpg Cribb

By Gavin Stone Staff Writer

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2674 or [email protected]

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2674 or [email protected]