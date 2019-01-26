Young dog attack victim recovers, thanks her hero

Gavin Stone | Daily Journal David Covington, left, and Haiden Prevatte, 6, bow their heads as Sheriff James Clemmons blesses the food at a cookout Friday to thank Covington for saving Haiden from a pair of dogs that attacked her as she got off the school bus. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal David Covington, left, and Haiden Prevatte, 6, bow their heads as Sheriff James Clemmons blesses the food at a cookout Friday to thank Covington for saving Haiden from a pair of dogs that attacked her as she got off the school bus.

ELLERBE — The family of Haiden Prevatte, the young girl who was attacked by a pair of dogs as she got off of the school bus earlier this month, held a cookout on Friday to say thank you to the man who saved her, as well as the bus driver who cared for her while they waited for help to arrive.

David Covington, 72, was waiting behind the bus as it stopped on Billy Covington Road on Jan. 9, and when he saw the two dogs come around the bus and attack Haiden, stepped up to help. He grabbed a stick out of a nearby ditch and was able to scare the dogs away, but not before Haiden sustained 21 puncture wounds, including a punctured lung, two broken ribs and three gashes in her head which required staples.

Friday was the first time Covington, a volunteer fireman and board member with the Northside Volunteer Fire Department, had seen Haiden since the attack, and said she seemed energetic and “on the mend.”

“She’s a very brave and strong little girl,” he said. As Covington was talking, Haiden and her older brother Jody, 8, who saw the whole attack happen, ran up to give him a hug.

“Thank you for saving me,” she said to Covington.

After everyone ate hot dogs and hamburgers, Haiden presented Covington with a plaque thanking him for his bravery in fighting off the dogs.

“Thank you so much for your quick action and disregard for your personal safety … while saving the life of Haiden Prevatte,” read the inscription on the plaque, which was donated by Jeff’s Trophies. “Your heroic actions saved her life and also from more serious injuries to little Ms. Haiden.”

The bus driver, Rosalind Dews, of Anson County, who held Haiden in her arms after the attack as they waited for help to arrive, also attended the cookout at Southside Freewill Baptist Church, though she declined to comment.

In total, Haiden missed two weeks of school, returning on Wednesday with her brother close by her side whenever he could be, according to Kelly King, a teacher’s assistant at West Rockingham Elementary who was in attendance Friday. King said the other students have welcomed Haiden back and that she “always has a smile on her face.”

Haiden and Jody played “pirates” and swung on the swings at the Southside Freewill Baptist Church playground before the guests arrived. Their mother, Candas Prevatte, said it’s “wonderful” to see her daughter be able to enjoy herself.

“It’s a tragic situation and for her to be able to walk around and be her same self is a miracle,” she said. “I can’t explain how happy it makes me feel.”

Prevatte said it was emotional to see the man that saved her daughter again.

“Without him being at the right place at the right time, I would no longer have my daughter,” she said. “To see the man that continued to give her life about breaks my heart, and it’s a happy feeling … it makes me feel very good inside to see him.”

Prevatte added that there are many young people who wouldn’t have or couldn’t have done what Covington did that day.

Things aren’t all good for the family. Both Haiden and Jody are still dealing with the trauma, and Haiden is attending private counseling to help her cope, according to Prevatte. She said Haiden started having night terrors in the hospital and there are times where she will drift off and Prevatte will ask what she’s thinking about and she’ll say, “mean dogs.”

“(Jody) didn’t leave her side (after the attack) so for him to do that with that type of situation that was going on, that makes him just as brave (as the others who helped on the scene),” Prevatte said. “It’s definitely going to take some time to heal from that for the both of them.”

